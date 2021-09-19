Iowa offense turns corner at times during Kent State win

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Through three games of the 2021 season, the #5 Iowa Hawkeye defense has raised little to no apprehension. The feeling isn’t so mutual on the offensive side.

Although the unit showed some spurts of life with a big day on the ground from Tyler Goodson, who had 153 rushing yards with a career-best 3 touchdowns, questions still remain as to whether the Hawkeyes will be ready for more formidable opponents down the road, specifically in conference play.

The Hawkeyes host Colorado State next Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff set for 2:30 p.m.