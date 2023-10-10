MINNEAPOLS, Minn. (KCAU) – Following the Big Ten women’s basketball teams at the podium were the men’s teams as both Nebraska and Iowa spoke on their respective teams as well as their goals for the upcoming season. Both programs feature a different perspective, but the same goal.

Nebraska’s roster features nine returners, including CJ Wilcher, who has played in every game for the Huskers in the last two seasons. For the Hawkeyes, it’s a different story as Fran McCaffery’s squad will be without its two leading scorers in Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca. The duo averaged over 34 points per game.

The lone selection for the All-Big Ten teams was Keisei Tominaga, who was a honorable mention All-Big Ten pick in 2022.

Both teams were picked in the bottom half of the Big Ten media poll as the Hawkeyes were selected ninth while the Huskers were tabbed 12th.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

“I give our players all the credit in the world last year for building an unbelievable chemistry. The culture that they built allowed us to fight through that adversity that we faced in January. We had really developed an identity of being a tough, physical, defensive-minded group that won a lot of games early. Especially when we were healthy,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery speaks during Big Ten NCAA college basketball Media Days Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

“We have much more flexibility this year, especially with big guys and you add guys like Pryce Sandfort and Brock Harding, Mr. Basketball in Iowa and Mr. Basketball in Illinois. We’re looking at those guys to come in and contribute right away,” Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery added.

Both teams are just a couple of weeks away from its first exhibition games. Nebraska hosts Doane on October 29th at 5:00 p.m. while Iowa welcomes Quincy into Carver-Hawkeye Arena on October 30th for a 7:00 p.m. contest.