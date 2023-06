SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball team will travel to Europe this summer. Fran McCaffery and company will be headed across the Atlantic in August, taking part in a trip that features stops in Paris, Valencia, and Barcelona.

Iowa will begin the trip in Paris, making it the first trip for the program since 2017. During the trip, the Hawkeyes will play three games over an 11-day span. The opponents for those matchups are set to be determined at a later date.