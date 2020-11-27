Iowa makes it six-straight wins over rival Nebraska

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 26-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(Courtesy Iowa Athletics)

Nebraska out-gained Iowa, 338-322, in the game and the Huskers had advantages in both passing (195-193) and rushing (143-129) yards, but the Hawkeyes had a nine-plus minute advantage in time of possession.

Sophomore Tyler Goodson paced Iowa’s rushing attack with his fourth career 100-yard game. He finished with 111 yards on a career-high 30 attempts.

Sophomore Spencer Petras completed 18-of-30 attempts for 193 yards with one touchdown – a 6-yarder to Tyrone Tracy, Jr. Sophomore Sam LaPorta had a team-high five receptions for 38 yards, while seven different receivers caught passes.

Defensively, senior Nick Niemann had 12 tackles, while senior Matt Hankins made nine stops (six solo). Iowa finished with three sacks – by Daviyon Nixon, Seth Benson, and Golston – and seven total tackles for loss.

Martinez finished 18-of-20 for 174 yards to lead the Huskers, while Wan’Dale Robinson and backup quarterback Luke McCaffrey both had 42 rushing yards. Robinson also had a game-high nine receptions for 75 yards.