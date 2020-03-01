Iowa HS Substate highlights and results (2-29-20)

Scores from the day’s substate action:
2A
South Central Calhoun – 48
#5 West Sioux – 63
West Lyon – 47
#8 Boyden-Hull – 55
1A
#4 Bishop Garrigan – 68
#3 South O’Brien – 48
St. Albert, Council Bluffs – 35
#5 Remsen, St. Mary’s – 52
Scores from the day’s substate action:
2A
South Central Calhoun – 48
#5 West Sioux – 63
West Lyon – 47
#8 Boyden-Hull – 55
1A
#4 Bishop Garrigan – 68
#3 South O’Brien – 48
St. Albert, Council Bluffs – 35
#5 Remsen, St. Mary’s – 52
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.