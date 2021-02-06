Iowa High School Wrestling Sectional highlights and results

Class 1A Sectional 1
106:
1st Place – Jacob Downey of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Garrett Kelley of Woodbine
113:
1st Place – Kai Carritt of Logan-Magnolia
3rd Place – Landon Hanson of West Monona
120:
1st Place – Tarick Rowe of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Andrew Orr of West Monona
126:
1st Place – Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Tyler Peterson of Alta-Aurelia
132:
1st Place – Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – A`Ryan White of West Monon
138:
1st Place – Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Matt Peters of Lawton-Bronson
145:
1st Place – Brock Mitchell of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place – Brady Thompson of Logan-Magnolia
152:
1st Place – Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Kaden Broer of West Monona
160:
1st Place – Gavin Maguire of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Clyde Hildreth of West Monona
170:
1st Place – Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU
2nd Place – Brock Mier of Alta-Aurelia
182:
1st Place – Jackson Dewald of Westwood
2nd Place – Sendeska Kalskett of West Monona
195:
1st Place – Brandon Mier of Alta-Aurelia
2nd Place – Joe Hedger of Logan-Magnolia
220:
1st Place – Megaeska Kalskett of West Monona
2nd Place – Cole Leonard of Logan-Magnolia
285:
1st Place – Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Zach Erpelding of Alta-Aurelia
Class 1A Sectional 12
106:
1st Place – Angelo Di Pol of Western Christian, Hull
2nd Place – Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield
113:
1st Place – Braden Graff of West Sioux
2nd Place – Juan Juarez of Kingsley-Pierson
120:
1st Place – Ryder Koele of Woodbury Central
2nd Place – Drayven Kraft of West Sioux
126:
1st Place – Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central
2nd Place – Cameron Clark of West Sioux
132:
1st Place – Mikey Baker of West Sioux
2nd Place – Jonathan Krogman of Sibley-Ocheyedan
138:
1st Place – Cullen Koedam of West Sioux
2nd Place – Damon Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson
145:
1st Place – Garrett Sarringar of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place – Max McGill of Woodbury Central
152:
1st Place – Jace Mulder of Western Christian
2nd Place – Kyan Schultzen of Woodbury Central
160:
1st Place – Kole Reis of Kingsley-Pierson
2nd Place – Rylan DeGroot of Western Christian
170:
1st Place – Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield
2nd Place – Dahson DeJong of Sibley-Ocheyedan
182:
1st Place – Ty Dennison of Woodbury Central
2nd Place – Carson Lynott of West Sioux
195:
1st Place – Tristan Mulder of Western Christian
2nd Place – Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield
220:
1st Place – Derek Anderson of Hinton
2nd Place – Carson James of Akron-Westfield
285:
1st Place – Trevor Doeden of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place – Warren Smith of Woodbury Central
Class 2A Sectional 3
106:
1st Place – Riley Parkis of Kuemper Catholic
2nd Place – Ethan Skoglund of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
113:
1st Place – Luke Freund of Harlan
2nd Place – Simon Mummert of Cherokee
120:
1st Place – Tytan Frohlich of Harlan
2nd Place – Jake Hausman of Kuemper Catholic
126:
1st Place – Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Luke Musich of Harlan
132:
1st Place – Hunter Steffans of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Lucas Else of Ridge View
138:
1st Place – Shea Parkis of Kuemper Catholic
2nd Place – Noah Parmelee of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
145:
1st Place – Dalton McKinley of Harlan
2nd Place – Marcus Headid of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
152:
1st Place – Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Zander Ernst of Ridge View
160:
1st Place – Garrett McHugh of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Carson Fuhrman of Cherokee
170:
1st Place – Zane Bendorf of Harlan
2nd Place – Tyler Schenkelberg of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
182:
1st Place – Cael Wood of Cherokee
2nd Place – Matt Schwery of Harlan
195:
1st Place – Jesse Schwery of Harlan
2nd Place – Cale Clausen of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
220:
1st Place – Cal Wanninger of Kuemper Catholic
2nd Place – Jeremiah Davis of Harlan
285:
1st Place – Richard Gaul of Harlan
2nd Place – Sean Zimmerman of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 2A Sectional 4
106:
1st Place – Kade Bauer of Sioux Center
2nd Place – Gabino Vargas of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley
113:
1st Place – Osvaldo Ocampo of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Zac Severson of West Lyon, Inwood
120:
1st Place – Coy DeBoer of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Donovan Morales of Central Lyon-G-LR
126:
1st Place – Sir Brandon Watts of Bishop Heelan
2nd Place – Gerson Ramos of MOC-Floyd Valley
132:
1st Place – Jake McGowan of Bishop Heelan
2nd Place – Tanner Severson of West Lyon
138:
1st Place – Dao Keokhamthong of Sioux Center
2nd Place – Jaxson Rozeboom of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley
145:
1st Place – Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan
2nd Place – Cason Johannes of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
152:
1st Place – Zach Strubbe of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley
2nd Place – Bryce Harpenau of Bishop Heelan
160:
1st Place – Jarrett Roos of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Jackson Taylor of West Lyon
170:
1st Place – Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan
2nd Place – Kalen Meyer of Central Lyon-G-LR
182:
1st Place – Emmit Fleshman of West Lyon
2nd Place – Casey Pick of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley
195:
1st Place – Josh Riibe of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Gabe Ter Wee of West Lyon
220:
1st Place – Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Easton Fleshman of West Lyon
285:
1st Place – Jordan Ver Meer of West Lyon
2nd Place – Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center