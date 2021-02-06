Iowa High School Wrestling Sectional highlights and results

Class 1A Sectional 1
106:
1st Place – Jacob Downey of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Garrett Kelley of Woodbine

113:
1st Place – Kai Carritt of Logan-Magnolia
3rd Place – Landon Hanson of West Monona

120:
1st Place – Tarick Rowe of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Andrew Orr of West Monona

126:
1st Place – Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Tyler Peterson of Alta-Aurelia

132:
1st Place – Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – A`Ryan White of West Monon

138:
1st Place – Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Matt Peters of Lawton-Bronson

145:
1st Place – Brock Mitchell of Lawton-Bronson
2nd Place – Brady Thompson of Logan-Magnolia

152:
1st Place – Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Kaden Broer of West Monona

160:
1st Place – Gavin Maguire of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Clyde Hildreth of West Monona

170:
1st Place – Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU
2nd Place – Brock Mier of Alta-Aurelia

182:
1st Place – Jackson Dewald of Westwood
2nd Place – Sendeska Kalskett of West Monona

195:
1st Place – Brandon Mier of Alta-Aurelia
2nd Place – Joe Hedger of Logan-Magnolia

220:
1st Place – Megaeska Kalskett of West Monona
2nd Place – Cole Leonard of Logan-Magnolia

285:
1st Place – Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Zach Erpelding of Alta-Aurelia

Class 1A Sectional 12
106:
1st Place – Angelo Di Pol of Western Christian, Hull
2nd Place – Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield

113:
1st Place – Braden Graff of West Sioux
2nd Place – Juan Juarez of Kingsley-Pierson

120:
1st Place – Ryder Koele of Woodbury Central
2nd Place – Drayven Kraft of West Sioux

126:
1st Place – Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central
2nd Place – Cameron Clark of West Sioux

132:
1st Place – Mikey Baker of West Sioux
2nd Place – Jonathan Krogman of Sibley-Ocheyedan

138:
1st Place – Cullen Koedam of West Sioux
2nd Place – Damon Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson

145:
1st Place – Garrett Sarringar of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place – Max McGill of Woodbury Central

152:
1st Place – Jace Mulder of Western Christian
2nd Place – Kyan Schultzen of Woodbury Central

160:
1st Place – Kole Reis of Kingsley-Pierson
2nd Place – Rylan DeGroot of Western Christian

170:
1st Place – Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield
2nd Place – Dahson DeJong of Sibley-Ocheyedan

182:
1st Place – Ty Dennison of Woodbury Central
2nd Place – Carson Lynott of West Sioux

195:
1st Place – Tristan Mulder of Western Christian
2nd Place – Ian Blowe of Akron-Westfield

220:
1st Place – Derek Anderson of Hinton
2nd Place – Carson James of Akron-Westfield

285:
1st Place – Trevor Doeden of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place – Warren Smith of Woodbury Central

Class 2A Sectional 3
106:
1st Place – Riley Parkis of Kuemper Catholic
2nd Place – Ethan Skoglund of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

113:
1st Place – Luke Freund of Harlan
2nd Place – Simon Mummert of Cherokee

120:
1st Place – Tytan Frohlich of Harlan
2nd Place – Jake Hausman of Kuemper Catholic

126:
1st Place – Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Luke Musich of Harlan

132:
1st Place – Hunter Steffans of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Lucas Else of Ridge View

138:
1st Place – Shea Parkis of Kuemper Catholic
2nd Place – Noah Parmelee of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

145:
1st Place – Dalton McKinley of Harlan
2nd Place – Marcus Headid of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

152:
1st Place – Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Zander Ernst of Ridge View

160:
1st Place – Garrett McHugh of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Carson Fuhrman of Cherokee

170:
1st Place – Zane Bendorf of Harlan
2nd Place – Tyler Schenkelberg of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

182:
1st Place – Cael Wood of Cherokee
2nd Place – Matt Schwery of Harlan

195:
1st Place – Jesse Schwery of Harlan
2nd Place – Cale Clausen of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

220:
1st Place – Cal Wanninger of Kuemper Catholic
2nd Place – Jeremiah Davis of Harlan

285:
1st Place – Richard Gaul of Harlan
2nd Place – Sean Zimmerman of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Class 2A Sectional 4
106:
1st Place – Kade Bauer of Sioux Center
2nd Place – Gabino Vargas of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley

113:
1st Place – Osvaldo Ocampo of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Zac Severson of West Lyon, Inwood

120:
1st Place – Coy DeBoer of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Donovan Morales of Central Lyon-G-LR

126:
1st Place – Sir Brandon Watts of Bishop Heelan
2nd Place – Gerson Ramos of MOC-Floyd Valley

132:
1st Place – Jake McGowan of Bishop Heelan
2nd Place – Tanner Severson of West Lyon

138:
1st Place – Dao Keokhamthong of Sioux Center
2nd Place – Jaxson Rozeboom of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley

145:
1st Place – Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan
2nd Place – Cason Johannes of Sheldon-S. O`Brien

152:
1st Place – Zach Strubbe of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley
2nd Place – Bryce Harpenau of Bishop Heelan

160:
1st Place – Jarrett Roos of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Jackson Taylor of West Lyon

170:
1st Place – Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan
2nd Place – Kalen Meyer of Central Lyon-G-LR

182:
1st Place – Emmit Fleshman of West Lyon
2nd Place – Casey Pick of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley

195:
1st Place – Josh Riibe of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Gabe Ter Wee of West Lyon

220:
1st Place – Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Easton Fleshman of West Lyon

285:
1st Place – Jordan Ver Meer of West Lyon
2nd Place – Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center

