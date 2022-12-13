SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the Sergeant Bluff-Luton triangular on December 13th, 2022:

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 78, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 12

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 71, WESTWOOD 12

WESTWOOD 66, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 15