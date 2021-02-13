Iowa high school wrestling district tournament highlights and results

Class 1A District 1
106
1st Place – Kolton Munson of Ogden
2nd Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of ACGC

113
1st Place – Kai Carritt of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Landon Hanson of West Monona

120
1st Place – Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley
2nd Place – Ryan Duckett of St. Edmond

126
1st Place – Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Kale Munson of Ogden

132
1st Place – Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Gunnar Larsen of ACGC

138
1st Place – Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Matt Peters of Lawton-Bronson

145
1st Place – Kevin King of South Central Calhoun
2nd Place – Avery McCloud of Ogden

152
1st Place – Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Cale Rowley of ACGC

160
1st Place – Gavin Maguire of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Garrett Quirk of East Sac County

170
1st Place – Blake McAlister of South Central Calhoun
2nd Place – Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU

182
1st Place – Jackson Dewald of Westwood
2nd Place – Sendeska Kalskett of West Monona

195
1st Place – Brandon Mier of Alta-Aurelia
2nd Place – Cooper Nielsen of Audubon

220
1st Place – Jayden Soard of South Central Calhoun
2nd Place – Megaeska Kalskett of West Monona

285
1st Place – Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Justin Rupnow of East Sac County

Class 1A District 6
106
1st Place – Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield
2nd Place – Evan Boothroyd of West Hancock

113
1st Place – Braden Graff of West Sioux
2nd Place – Donavon Hanson of West Bend-Mallard

120
1st Place – Kellen Smith of West Hancock, Britt
2nd Place – Tyce Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area

126
1st Place – Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central
2nd Place – Cameron Clark of West Sioux

132
1st Place – Mikey Baker of West Sioux
2nd Place – Chris Ferguson of Sioux Central

138
1st Place – Cullen Koedam of West Sioux
2nd Place – Damon Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson

145
1st Place – Garrett Sarringar of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place – Max McGill of Woodbury Central

152
1st Place – Jace Mulder of Western Christian
2nd Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock

160
1st Place – Kole Reis of Kingsley-Pierson
2nd Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock, Britt

170
1st Place – Dahson DeJong of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place – Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield

182
1st Place – Carson Lynott of West Sioux
2nd Place – Ty Dennison of Woodbury Central

195
1st Place – Tristan Mulder of Western Christian
2nd Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock, Britt

220
1st Place – Derek Anderson of Hinton
2nd Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock, Britt

285
1st Place – Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area
2nd Place – Trevor Kruse of North Union

Class 2A District 2
106
1st Place – Ethan Skoglund of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Gabino Vargas of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley

113
1st Place – Osvaldo Ocampo of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Luke Freund of Harlan

120
1st Place – Coy DeBoer of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Donovan Morales of Central Lyon-G-LR

126
1st Place – Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Luke Musich of Harlan

132
1st Place – Hunter Steffans of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Tanner Severson of West Lyon

138
1st Place – Dao Keokhamthong of Sioux Center
2nd Place – Shea Parkis of Kuemper Catholic

145
1st Place – Cason Johannes of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan

152
1st Place – Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Zander Ernst of Ridge View

160
1st Place – Jarrett Roos of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Garrett McHugh of Sergeant Bluff-Luton

170
1st Place – Kalen Meyer of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan

182
1st Place – Casey Pick of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley
2nd Place – Cael Wood of Cherokee

195
1st Place – Josh Riibe of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Jesse Schwery of Harlan

220
1st Place – Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Easton Fleshman of West Lyon

285
1st Place – Jordan Ver Meer of West Lyon
2nd Place – Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center

Class 3A District 4
106
1st Place – Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – Benjamin Hansen of Ankeny

113
1st Place – Max Bishop of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – FNU Maihan of Ankeny

120
1st Place – Trever Anderson of Ankeny
2nd Place – Lane Cowell of Fort Dodge

126
1st Place – Nick Walters of Sioux City North
2nd Place – Cael Cox of Ankeny

132
1st Place – Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – Carter Davis of Ankeny

138
1st Place – Jace Anderson of Ankeny
2nd Place – Damarian Ross of Fort Dodge

145
1st Place – Dreyzon Phillips of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – Ethan Emmick of Sioux City West

152
1st Place – Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny
2nd Place – Cole Rutter of Spencer

160
1st Place – Kody Cook of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – Calvin Tighe of Spencer

170
1st Place – Nate Nessa of Ankeny
2nd Place – Matt Surles-Davis of Fort Dodge

182
1st Place – Cade Bennethum of Ankeny
2nd Place – Ben Egli of Fort Dodge

195
TBD

220
1st Place – Colton Hoag of LeMars
2nd Place – Logan Huckfelt of Spencer

285
1st Place – Callan Grant of Sioux City North
2nd Place – Javier Mendez of Spencer


