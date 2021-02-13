Iowa high school wrestling district tournament highlights and results

Class 1A District 1
106
1st Place – Kolton Munson of Ogden
2nd Place – Tegan Slaybaugh of ACGC
113
1st Place – Kai Carritt of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Landon Hanson of West Monona
120
1st Place – Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley
2nd Place – Ryan Duckett of St. Edmond
126
1st Place – Sean Thompson of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Kale Munson of Ogden
132
1st Place – Hagen Heistand of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Gunnar Larsen of ACGC
138
1st Place – Wyatt Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Matt Peters of Lawton-Bronson
145
1st Place – Kevin King of South Central Calhoun
2nd Place – Avery McCloud of Ogden
152
1st Place – Briar Reisz of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Cale Rowley of ACGC
160
1st Place – Gavin Maguire of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Garrett Quirk of East Sac County
170
1st Place – Blake McAlister of South Central Calhoun
2nd Place – Kolby Scott of MVAOCOU
182
1st Place – Jackson Dewald of Westwood
2nd Place – Sendeska Kalskett of West Monona
195
1st Place – Brandon Mier of Alta-Aurelia
2nd Place – Cooper Nielsen of Audubon
220
1st Place – Jayden Soard of South Central Calhoun
2nd Place – Megaeska Kalskett of West Monona
285
1st Place – Rex Johnsen of Logan-Magnolia
2nd Place – Justin Rupnow of East Sac County
Class 1A District 6
106
1st Place – Cael Morrow of Akron-Westfield
2nd Place – Evan Boothroyd of West Hancock
113
1st Place – Braden Graff of West Sioux
2nd Place – Donavon Hanson of West Bend-Mallard
120
1st Place – Kellen Smith of West Hancock, Britt
2nd Place – Tyce Ruffridge of Pocahontas Area
126
1st Place – Beau Klingensmith of Woodbury Central
2nd Place – Cameron Clark of West Sioux
132
1st Place – Mikey Baker of West Sioux
2nd Place – Chris Ferguson of Sioux Central
138
1st Place – Cullen Koedam of West Sioux
2nd Place – Damon Schmid of Kingsley-Pierson
145
1st Place – Garrett Sarringar of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place – Max McGill of Woodbury Central
152
1st Place – Jace Mulder of Western Christian
2nd Place – Kane Zuehl of West Hancock
160
1st Place – Kole Reis of Kingsley-Pierson
2nd Place – Bryer Subject of West Hancock, Britt
170
1st Place – Dahson DeJong of Sibley-Ocheyedan
2nd Place – Lane Kenny of Akron-Westfield
182
1st Place – Carson Lynott of West Sioux
2nd Place – Ty Dennison of Woodbury Central
195
1st Place – Tristan Mulder of Western Christian
2nd Place – Mathew Francis of West Hancock, Britt
220
1st Place – Derek Anderson of Hinton
2nd Place – Cole Kelly of West Hancock, Britt
285
1st Place – Dane Johnson of Pocahontas Area
2nd Place – Trevor Kruse of North Union
Class 2A District 2
106
1st Place – Ethan Skoglund of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Gabino Vargas of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley
113
1st Place – Osvaldo Ocampo of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Luke Freund of Harlan
120
1st Place – Coy DeBoer of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Donovan Morales of Central Lyon-G-LR
126
1st Place – Ty Koedam of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Luke Musich of Harlan
132
1st Place – Hunter Steffans of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Tanner Severson of West Lyon
138
1st Place – Dao Keokhamthong of Sioux Center
2nd Place – Shea Parkis of Kuemper Catholic
145
1st Place – Cason Johannes of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Ethan DeLeon of Bishop Heelan
152
1st Place – Jack Gaukel of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
2nd Place – Zander Ernst of Ridge View
160
1st Place – Jarrett Roos of Sheldon-S. O`Brien
2nd Place – Garrett McHugh of Sergeant Bluff-Luton
170
1st Place – Kalen Meyer of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Mitchell Joines of Bishop Heelan
182
1st Place – Casey Pick of Boyden Hull-Rock Valley
2nd Place – Cael Wood of Cherokee
195
1st Place – Josh Riibe of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Jesse Schwery of Harlan
220
1st Place – Dylan Winkel of Central Lyon-G-LR
2nd Place – Easton Fleshman of West Lyon
285
1st Place – Jordan Ver Meer of West Lyon
2nd Place – Ethan Hooyer of Sioux Center
Class 3A District 4
106
1st Place – Dru Ayala of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – Benjamin Hansen of Ankeny
113
1st Place – Max Bishop of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – FNU Maihan of Ankeny
120
1st Place – Trever Anderson of Ankeny
2nd Place – Lane Cowell of Fort Dodge
126
1st Place – Nick Walters of Sioux City North
2nd Place – Cael Cox of Ankeny
132
1st Place – Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – Carter Davis of Ankeny
138
1st Place – Jace Anderson of Ankeny
2nd Place – Damarian Ross of Fort Dodge
145
1st Place – Dreyzon Phillips of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – Ethan Emmick of Sioux City West
152
1st Place – Caleb Rathjen of Ankeny
2nd Place – Cole Rutter of Spencer
160
1st Place – Kody Cook of Fort Dodge
2nd Place – Calvin Tighe of Spencer
170
1st Place – Nate Nessa of Ankeny
2nd Place – Matt Surles-Davis of Fort Dodge
182
1st Place – Cade Bennethum of Ankeny
2nd Place – Ben Egli of Fort Dodge
195
TBD
220
1st Place – Colton Hoag of LeMars
2nd Place – Logan Huckfelt of Spencer
285
1st Place – Callan Grant of Sioux City North
2nd Place – Javier Mendez of Spencer