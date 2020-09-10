Iowa high school volleyball rankings – September 10, 2020

2020 THIRD Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 10



Class 1A

No. School Record LW

1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 1

2 Wapsie Valley 3-0 2

3 New London 4-0 3

4 Janesville 8-1 4

5 Springville 7-1 6

6 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-7 5

7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-1 7

8 Gehlen Catholic 3-2 8

9 Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 9

10 Belle Plaine 6-4 10

11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 11

12 Grand View Christian 6-4 12

13 Newell-Fonda 3-1 13

14 Southeast Warren 6-0 NR

15 BCLUW 8-4 15

Dropped Out: Saint Ansgar (14)



Class 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Western Christian 5-3 1

2 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 3

3 Wilton 8-0 4

4 Boyden-Hull 6-0 5

5 Beckman Catholic 7-4 2

6 Underwood 7-2 6

7 East Sac County 9-0 7

8 Denver 10-0 11

9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-2 12

10 Jesup 6-2 10

11 South Hardin 8-2 NR

12 Grundy Center 6-5 8

13 Hudson 11-2 9

14 West Branch 5-2 14

15 Lake Mills 8-1 13

Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (15)



Class 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 10-0 1

2 Osage 3-0 2

3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 3

4 Unity Christian 2-0 4

5 Union 5-0 5

6 Davenport Assumption 3-0 6

7 West Liberty 9-0 8

8 Nevada 8-6 7

9 MOC-Floyd Valley 7-0 9

10 Independence 5-2 10

11 Roland-Story 8-1 11

12 Sioux Center 8-1 12

13 Red Oak 5-3 15

14 Des Moines Christian 7-2 13

15 Humboldt 9-0 NR

Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14)



Class 4A

No. School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0 1

2 Western Dubuque 9-2 2

3 Marion 6-1 4

4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 5

5 Glenwood 10-1 3

6 North Scott 8-0 7

7 Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 9

8 West Delaware 9-5 6

9 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-3 8

10 Gilbert 12-3 10

11 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 11

12 Pella 7-2 12

13 Harlan 7-1 15

14 Lewis Central 3-0 NR

15 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-3 NR

Dropped Out: Winterset (13), Wahlert Catholic (14)



Class 5A

No. School Record LW

1 Cedar Falls 8-0 3

2 Ankeny Centennial 5-0 4

3 Dowling Catholic 8-1 5

4 Ankeny 6-2 8

5 West Des Moines Valley 2-2 1

6 Pleasant Valley 1-0 6

7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 2

8 Waukee 3-3 7

9 Dubuque Hempstead 7-0 9

10 Urbandale 4-2 10

11 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-3 12

12 Bettendorf 4-1 13

13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 14

14 Ottumwa 4-4 11

15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 1-5 15

Dropped Out: None