Iowa high school volleyball rankings – September 10, 2020

2020 THIRD Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, September 10
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 3-0 2
3 New London 4-0 3
4 Janesville 8-1 4
5 Springville 7-1 6
6 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-7 5
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-1 7
8 Gehlen Catholic 3-2 8
9 Edgewood-Colesburg 3-1 9
10 Belle Plaine 6-4 10
11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 6-1 11
12 Grand View Christian 6-4 12
13 Newell-Fonda 3-1 13
14 Southeast Warren 6-0 NR
15 BCLUW 8-4 15
Dropped Out: Saint Ansgar (14)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 5-3 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 8-1 3
3 Wilton 8-0 4
4 Boyden-Hull 6-0 5
5 Beckman Catholic 7-4 2
6 Underwood 7-2 6
7 East Sac County 9-0 7
8 Denver 10-0 11
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 5-2 12
10 Jesup 6-2 10
11 South Hardin 8-2 NR
12 Grundy Center 6-5 8
13 Hudson 11-2 9
14 West Branch 5-2 14
15 Lake Mills 8-1 13
Dropped Out: Nodaway Valley (15)
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 10-0 1
2 Osage 3-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 6-0 3
4 Unity Christian 2-0 4
5 Union 5-0 5
6 Davenport Assumption 3-0 6
7 West Liberty 9-0 8
8 Nevada 8-6 7
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 7-0 9
10 Independence 5-2 10
11 Roland-Story 8-1 11
12 Sioux Center 8-1 12
13 Red Oak 5-3 15
14 Des Moines Christian 7-2 13
15 Humboldt 9-0 NR
Dropped Out: Kuemper Catholic (14)
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 4-0 1
2 Western Dubuque 9-2 2
3 Marion 6-1 4
4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-1 5
5 Glenwood 10-1 3
6 North Scott 8-0 7
7 Clear Creek-Amana 5-1 9
8 West Delaware 9-5 6
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-3 8
10 Gilbert 12-3 10
11 Bondurant-Farrar 6-2 11
12 Pella 7-2 12
13 Harlan 7-1 15
14 Lewis Central 3-0 NR
15 Dallas Center-Grimes 3-3 NR
Dropped Out: Winterset (13), Wahlert Catholic (14)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 8-0 3
2 Ankeny Centennial 5-0 4
3 Dowling Catholic 8-1 5
4 Ankeny 6-2 8
5 West Des Moines Valley 2-2 1
6 Pleasant Valley 1-0 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 2
8 Waukee 3-3 7
9 Dubuque Hempstead 7-0 9
10 Urbandale 4-2 10
11 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-3 12
12 Bettendorf 4-1 13
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 14
14 Ottumwa 4-4 11
15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 1-5 15
Dropped Out: None