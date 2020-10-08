Iowa high school volleyball rankings – 10-8-20

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England coach Bill Belichick says the team is continuing to prepare to play this weekend against the Denver Broncos amid reports the Patriots returned no new positive COVID-19 tests on Thursday.

“This is really more of a medical situation than a football situation,” Belichick said during a conference call Thursday. “So we’ll work through the decisions and input from the people in the medical field, a combination of the Patriots and league. People that know this, know the situation, know the virus and the specific circumstances that are involved here, both in the past and going forward.”