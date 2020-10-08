Iowa high school volleyball rankings – 10-8-20

2020 SEVENTH Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, October 8
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Janesville 21-2 1
2 Wapsie Valley 15-5 2
3 Gehlen Catholic 18-5 5
4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 6
5 Springville 18-3 4
6 Holy Trinity Catholic 17-7 3
7 Southeast Warren 17-0 9
8 Newell-Fonda 16-3 10
9 Saint Ansgar 18-4 11
10 New London 14-6 8
11 Coon Rapids-Bayard 10-2 7
12 Lisbon 17-4 13
13 WACO 21-3 14
14 North Butler 16-4 15
15 East Mills 21-2 NR
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (12)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 18-8 1
2 Wilton 24-0 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 20-3 3
4 Boyden-Hull 13-6 4
5 East Sac County 19-0 5
6 Underwood 16-3 7
7 Denver 27-5 8
8 Sumner-Fredericksburg 21-7 9
9 Beckman Catholic 25-8 6
10 Hudson 19-7 10
11 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 17-11 11
12 Van Meter 12-3 14
13 Jesup 15-9 12
14 West Branch 15-7 13
15 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-9 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Osage 21-2 1
2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-2 3
3 Mount Vernon 19-5 2
4 Unity Christian 11-3 4
5 Union 27-5 5
6 Davenport Assumption 15-1 7
7 MOC-Floyd Valley 15-3 8
8 Red Oak 18-3 10
9 West Liberty 20-3 6
10 Independence 18-4 10
11 Humboldt 25-0 11
12 Roland-Story 18-4 12
13 Sioux Center 13-7 13
14 Cherokee 14-5 14
15 Forest City 15-7 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-4 2
2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 15-2 1
3 Glenwood 21-1 3
4 North Scott 14-3 4
5 Western Dubuque 16-8 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 26-7 6
7 Marion 16-8 7
8 West Delaware 21-8 8
9 Gilbert 19-7 10
10 Dallas Center-Grimes 8-3 11
11 Clear Creek-Amana 20-4 9
12 Clinton 14-9 12
13 Oskaloosa 11-6 13
14 Bondurant-Farrar 15-8 15
15 Carroll 21-10 18
Dropped Out: Decorah (14)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 15-2 1
2 Ankeny 15-2 2
3 Cedar Falls 21-2 3
4 Pleasant Valley 16-1 4
5 West Des Moines Valley 14-4 6
6 Iowa City Liberty 9-2 7
7 Ankeny Centennial 12-7 5
8 Dubuque Hempstead 13-2 8
9 Urbandale 9-4 9
10 Dubuque Senior 16-7 10
11 Bettendorf 6-3 14
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 15-9 NR
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Muscatine 12-9 NR
15 Sioux City East 13-4 NR
Dropped Out: Johnston (11), Waukee (12), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15)