Iowa high school volleyball rankings 10-1-20

2020 SIXTH Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, October 1
Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Janesville 19-2 2
2 Wapsie Valley 12-4 1
3 Holy Trinity Catholic 17-5 3
4 Springville 17-2 4
5 Gehlen Catholic 17-5 8
6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 17-2 5
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 9-1 7
8 New London 10-5 6
9 Southeast Warren 15-0 11
10 Newell-Fonda 15-3 10
11 Saint Ansgar 14-4 15
12 Belle Plaine 10-5 9
13 Lisbon 15-3 NR
14 WACO 20-2 13
15 North Butler 15-4 NR
Dropped Out: East Mills (12), BCLUW (14)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 13-7 1
2 Wilton 23-0 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 19-3 3
4 Boyden-Hull 13-5 5
5 East Sac County 17-0 6
6 Beckman Catholic 20-6 4
7 Underwood 14-3 7
8 Denver 21-4 8
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 15-6 9
10 Hudson 19-6 10
11 Waterloo Columbus Catholic 14-10 NR
12 Jesup 14-8 11
13 West Branch 12-5 13
14 Van Meter 11-3 NR
15 Aplington-Parkersburg 11-6 14
Dropped Out: South Hardin (12), AC/GC (15)
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Osage 16-1 1
2 Mount Vernon 15-2 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21-2 3
4 Unity Christian 10-3 4
5 Union 20-3 5
6 West Liberty 18-0 6
7 Davenport Assumption 12-1 7
8 MOC-Floyd Valley 13-3 8
9 Independence 14-2 9
10 Red Oak 12-3 10
11 Humboldt 24-0 11
12 Roland-Story 17-4 12
13 Sioux Center 12-7 13
14 Cherokee 13-5 14
15 Forest City 13-7 NR
Dropped Out: Knoxville (15)
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-1 1
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 16-4 2
3 Glenwood 18-1 3
4 North Scott 13-2 4
5 Western Dubuque 12-7 5
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 19-6 6
7 Marion 12-5 7
8 West Delaware 21-7 8
9 Clear Creek-Amana 14-3 9
10 Gilbert 17-7 10
11 Dallas Center-Grimes 7-3 12
12 Clinton 13-9 11
13 Oskaloosa 10-6 14
14 Decorah 12-5 NR
15 Bondurant-Farrar 14-8 13
Dropped Out: Harlan (15)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 14-2 1
2 Ankeny 12-2 2
3 Cedar Falls 20-2 4
4 Pleasant Valley 10-1 3
5 Ankeny Centennial 9-2 5
6 West Des Moines Valley 8-4 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 6-1 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 13-1 8
9 Urbandale 9-3 9
10 Dubuque Senior 12-6 12
11 Johnston 11-4 15
12 Waukee 8-10 10
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Bettendorf 5-3 11
15 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14-7 NR
Dropped Out: Linn-Mar (14)