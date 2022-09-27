SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
Sioux City East – 3, Sioux City North – 0
Le Mars – 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1
Hinton – 3, Akron-Westfield – 0
Sioux Falls Christian – 3, Western Christian – 2
Newell-Fonda – 3, Manson-NW Webster – 0
Spencer – 3, Storm Lake – 2
West Lyon – 3, Central Lyon – 2
Cherokee – 3, Spirit Lake – 1
Sheldon – 3, Okoboji – 0
Emmetsburg – 3, Sioux Central – 0
Sioux City West – 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 0
Rock Valley – 3, George-Little Rock – 0
East Sac County – 3, Southeast Valley – 0
Pocahontas Area – 3, G-T-R-A – 0
Trinity Christian – 3, Harris-Lake Park – 0
Unity Christian – 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 0