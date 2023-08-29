SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local Iowa high school volleyball games from August 29th, 2023:

MOC-Floyd Valley 2, Spencer 0

#9 Sioux City East 3, #13 Sioux City North 0

East Sac County 2, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

Trinity Christian 3, MMCRU 0

Newell-Fonda 2, Alta-Aurelia 0

MVAOCOU 3, Kingsley-Pierson 1

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2, MOC-Floyd Valley 0

Okoboji 2, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

IKM-Manning 2, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0

West Sioux 3, Harris-Lake Park 0

Gehlen Catholic 3, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 0

Pocahontas Area 3, Sioux Center 0

#2 Hinton 3, South O’Brien 0

Sioux City West 3, Council Bluffs Jefferson 1

Ridge View 3, Woodbury Central 0

Greene County 3, #15 South Central Calhoun 0

West Monona 3, OABCIG 0