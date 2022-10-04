SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA SCORES
Unity Christian – 3, Hinton – 0
Central Lyon – 3, Boyden-Hull – 1
Sioux City North – (NS), Council Bluffs Jefferson – (NS)
Council Bluffs Lincoln – 3, Sioux City West – 0
OABCIG – 3, Siouxland Christian – 0
West Lyon – 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central – 3, G-T-R-A – 0
Western Christian – 3, Harrisburg – 0
Spirit Lake – 3, Spencer – 0
MMCRU – 3, West Sioux – 0
Westwood – 3, Lawton-Bronson – 2
Shenandoah – 3, Denison-Schleswig – 0
Sioux Center – 3, George-Little Rock – 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 3, Harris-Lake Park – 0
Logan-Magnolia – 3, IKM-Manning – 0
Alta-Aurelia – 3, Pocahontas Area – 0
Remsen St. Mary’s – 3, South O’Brien – 0
SOUTH DAKOTA SCORES
Elk Point-Jefferson – 3, Viborg-Hurley – 1