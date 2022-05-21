DES MOINES, IOWA — Saturday attendance: Record 9,712 (previous record:9,090 in 2010) Three-day attendance: Record 39,415 (13,896-Thursday; 15,807-Friday;9,712 Saturday…previous 3-day record: 38,161 in 2016)

Weather: Temperature at 9 a.m. for the start of the meet was 48 degrees under overcast skies with winds from northwest to southeast at 11 mph. The sun arrived at 10:40 a.m. with the temperature at 51 degrees at 11 a.m. Temperature reached a high of 56 degrees, under partly sunny skies, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with winds NW to SE at 10 mph.

For live results https://results.wayzatatiming.com/meets/16710

Final Team Scoring

Class 1A Boys Leaders 1. New London 682. Earlham 66

3. Lisbon 614. Tripoli 415. Saint Ansgar 376. Lawton-Bronson 327. Mount Ayr 318. Bellevue 309. Lynnville-Sully 2510. LeMars Gehlen Catholic & Iowa Valley, Marengo 24New London wins first ever title

Class 2A Boys Leaders 1. Spirit Lake 92.52. Des Moines Christian 653. Williamsburg 374. Jesup 355. Underwood 346. Belmomd-Klemme 277. Mediapolis 268. Roland-Story & South Hamilton 2310. Tipton, Clear Lake & West Sioux Hawarden 21Spirit Lake wins third title. but first since 1992



Class 3A Boys Leaders 1. Dallas Center-Grimes 732. Pella 71.53. Newton 504. Washington 445. Marion 386. Western Dubuque, Epworth 367. North Polk 308. Carlisle 279. Clear Creek-Amana & Dubuque Wahlert 24 Dallas Center-Grimes wins first ever team title; Pella was defending 2021 state champ,

Class 4A Boys Leaders

1. Dowling Catholic 932. Iowa City, City High 63.53. Ankeny 534. Linn-Mar 515. Sioux City North 406.. West Des Moines Valley 377. Cedar Rapids Washington 358. Iowa City Liberty & Cedar Falls 3210. Indianola 27Dowling wins first ever state title

Class 1A Girls Leaders

1. Nashua Plainfield 59

2. Madrid 54

3. Riverside 40

4. Bishop Garrigan 36

5. Calamus-Wheatland 32

6. Nodaway Valley 30

7. Mount Ayr 27

8. Grand View Christian 26

9. Lisbon 25

10.. Alburnett 20.5

Nashua Plainfield wins first ever team title, while Madrid was defending team champ Class 2A Girls Leaders

1. Mid-Prairie, Wellman 65

2. Van Meter 55

3. KPWC 48

4. Denver 42

5. Cascade 33

6. Clear Lake & Northeast Goose Lake 32

8. Underwood 31

9. Panorama 30

10. WIlliamsburg 29

Mid-Prairie wins fourth straight team title: 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

Class 3A Girls Leaders 1. Solon 84

2. ADM, Adel 66

3. Epworth, Western Dubuque 51

4. Dubuque Wahlert 50

5. Carlisle 46

6. Spencer 33

7. South Tama County 31

8. Ballard 26

9. Mt Pleasant & Newton 22

11. Bondurant-Farrar 21

Solon wins second team title; tied for Class 2A title in 2010

Class 4A Girls Leaders

1. Waukee Northwest 702. Norwalk 503. Iowa City, City High; West Des Moines Valleyl & Sioux City West 466. Ames 457. Ankeny 44.58. Dowling Catholic & Cedar Rapids Prairie 410. Des Moines Roosevelt 33.

Waukee Northwest, in first year of existence, wins team title; snapping Waukee’s streak of five straight team titles dating back to 2016.



GIRLS

TOTAL RECORDS SET ENTIRE 3-DAY MEET—13

RECORDS SET SATURDAY—SEVEN

—Class 3A sprint medley relay – Western Dubuque, 1:45.58. Old record 1:46.46, Wahlert Catholic, 2016.

—Class 4A shuttle hurdle relay – Dowling Catholic, 1:00.44. Also the all-time best. Old record and all-time best 1:00.61, Waukee, 2017.

—Class 2A 100 – Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama, 12.13. Old record 12.14, Natalie Halfman, Saint Ansgar, 2015.

—Class 4A 100 hurdles – Mackenzie Carney, Waukee Northwest, 14.10. Old record 14.12, Sydney Winger, Waukee, 2018.

—Class 1A 4×100 – Madrid, 49.12. Old record 49.57, Madrid, 2021.

—Class 3A 200 – Audrey Biermann, Western Dubuque, 24.42. Old record 24.59, Kari Dufoe, ADM, 2015 (prelims).

—Class 1A 4×200 – Madrid, 1:43.29. Old record 1:44.79, Ar-We-Va, 2004 (prelims).

RECORDS SET FRIDAY — FOUR

Class 1A 4×200 relay – Madrid, 1:43.29. Old record 1:44.79, Ar-We-Va, 2004.

Class 1A 4×100 relay – Madrid, 48.72. Old record 49.57, Madrid, 49.57, 2021.

Class 3A long jump – Isabelle Noring, Carlisle, 18-8 ¾. Old record 18-8 ½, Aliyah Carter, Wahlert Catholic, 2019.

Class 3A shot put – Jadan Brumbaugh, Mount Pleasant, 47-5- ½. Old record 45-5, Brooke Gritters, Pella, 2007.

RECORD SET THURSDAY —TWO

Class 1A shot put – Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan, 45-1. Old record 42-1 ¼, NiCole Dobernecker, Charter Oak-Ute, 2011.

Class 3A 400 – Audrey Biermann, Western Dubuque, 54.56. Old record 54.73, Dianna Slight, Boone, 2016.

REPEATING

—Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central won the Class 2A sprint medley relay for the third straight time.

—Western Dubuque won the Class 3A sprint medley relay for the second straight year.

—Cedar Rapids Prairie won the Class 4A sprint medley relay for the second straight year.

—Ainsley Erzen of Carlisle won the Class 3A 800 for the second straight year.

—Jaidyn Sellers of Panorama won the Class 2A 100 for the second straight year.

—Audrey Biermann of Western Dubuque won the Class 3A 100 for the second straight year.

—Holly Duax of Sioux City West won the Class 4A 100 for the second straight year.

—Mackenzie Carney of Waukee Northwest won the Class 4A 100 hurdles for the second straight year.

—Ellie Rickertsen won the Class 2A 100 hurdles for the second straight year.

—Madrid won the Class 1A 4×100 relay for the second straight year.

MULTIPLE WINNERS

Four Titles

—Audrey Biermann, Western Dubuque, Class 3A 100, 200, 400, sprint medley relay

—Holly Duax, Sioux City West, Class 4A 100, 200, 4×100, long jump

—Alayna Darter, Dubuque Hempstead, Wheelchair 100, 200, 400, shot put

Three Titles

—Kadence Huck, Nashua-Plainfield, Class 1A 400, sprint & distance medley relays

—Mitzi Evans, Mid-Prairie, Class 2A 400, 800, distance medley relay

—Lilly Ostert, Madrid, Class 1A 100, 4×100, 4×200

—Jillian Dodds, Madrid, Class 1A 200, 4×100, 4×200

—Meghan O’Neill and Kaia Holtkamp, Solon, Class 3A 4×400, 4×800, distance medley relay

Two Titles

—Abbie Hyde and Makenzie Foelske, Nashua-Plainfield, Class 1A sprint & distance medley relays

—Gabby Cortez, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Class 4A 400, sprint medley relay

—Jaidyn Sellers, Panorama, Class 2A 100, 200

—Clare Kelly, Van Meter, Class 2A 1600, 4×800

—Ainsley Erzen, Carlisle, Class 3A 800, 1500

—Addi Dorenkamp, West Des Moines Valley, Class 4A 1500, 3000

—Ella Santi and Emma Olsen, Madrid, Class 1A 4×100, 4×200

—Emma Bock, Solon, Class 3A 4×400, distance medley relay

—Gracie Federspiel, Solon, Class 3A 4×400, 4×800

—Ani Wedemeyer, Iowa City High, Class 4A 800, 4×400

TOP 25 ALL-TIME

—Dowling Catholic, shuttle hurdle relay, No. 1 at 1:00.44

—Western Dubuque, sprint medley relay, No. 7 at 1:45.58

—Holly Duax of Sioux City West, 100, No. 3 at 11.67.

—Claire Farrell of Norwalk, 100, tied for No. 16 at 11.88.

—Addisyn Terpstra of Newton, 100 hurdles, No. 18 at 14.55.

—Mackenzie Carney of Waukee Northwest, 100 hurdles, No. 5 at 14.10.

—Natalie Harris of Waukee Northwest, 100 hurdles, tied for eighth at 14.23.

—Addi Dorenkamp of West Des Moines Valley, 1500, No. 21 at 4:36.60.

—Iowa City High, 4×400, No. 11 at 3:52.72.

NOTES

Hostetler Hold Broken In 1500

Someone finally broke the Hostetler family’s hold on the Class 2A 1500. Van Meter’s Clare Kelly did it and became the first athlete from her school to win a state championship in a running event. Kelly showed strong kick to win in 4:39.13, ending a string of five victories by Hostetler sisters. Sophomore Danielle Hostetler won last year and had been expected to repeat, but she could not match Kelly’s big finish. Madison Brouwer of Sibey-Ocheyeden was second in 4:40.79 and Hostetler settled for third in 4:42.95.

Big Finish For Biermann

Western Dubuque’s Audrey Biermann carved out a big finish to her high school career, winning four events for the second straight year. That includes repeat titles in the Class 3A 100, 200 and 400 – the first time an athlete has won those three events in the same meet twice. Biermann, who’ll run collegiately at Iowa, also anchored the winning sprint medley relay team in each of the last two years.

Another Waukee Title – With A Twist

The Class 4A team championship stayed in Waukee. It just moved across town. Waukee Northwest, which opened last fall, rolled up 70 points to win the title with many of the athletes who helped Waukee win the last of its five consecutive championships last year. Norwalk was second with 50 points.

Historic Weekend For Nashua-Plainfield

Coming into the meet, Nashua-Plainfield had never even won an event at state track. Now the Huskies not only are leaving with three event titles, they’re taking home the trophy for the Class 1A team championship. Freshman Kadence Huck was the key for her team, winning the 400 and anchoring victories in the sprint medley and distance medley relays. Nashua-Plainfield finished with 59 points to 54 for defending champion Madrid.

Solon, Mid-Prairie Also Claim Titles

Solon won three relays en route to its first team championship. The Spartans compiled 84 points to 66 for runner-up ADM. Mid-Prairie made it four in a row in Class 2A, finishing with 65 points. Van Meter took second with 55.

Dowling Catholic Dazzles In Shuttle

The Class 4A title in the shuttle hurdle relay no longer resides in Waukee. Dowling Catholic won the event for the first time and the Maroons did it in style, speeding to the fastest time in state history, 1:00.44. That dislodged Waukee from the top spot – the Warriors had run 1:00.61 in 2017 – and ended Waukee’s winning streak at four. Waukee wasn’t in this year’s race, but the city’s new high school, Northwest, had been the favorite. Northwest finished a distant second in 1:02.03.

Memorable Meet For Nashua-Plainfield

Nashua-Plainfield entered this week’s meet without a state track championship. The Huskies are leaving with three. They picked up their third in the first event of the day when freshman Kadence Huck outdueled Mount Ayr’s Adalyn Reynolds in the stretch to give Nashua-Plainfield a victory in the Class 1A sprint medley relay in 1:51.44. That comes after Huck won the 400 and anchored a victory in the distance medley relay.

KP/WC Gets A Three-Peat

Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central did it again in the Class 2A sprint medley relay. The Panthers won the event for the third straight year and the final three runners were on all three championship teams – McKenzie Goodwin (100), Aubree Bell (200) and Erika Kuntz (400). MaKenna Bowman led off for KP/WC, which won easily in 1:48.56 after Bell gave Kuntz a comfortable lead for the final carry.

Blazing To Historic Win

Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek produced a noteworthy moment for her school with her victory in the Class 1A 800. Blazek emerged from a tight pack of three in the front stretch to win in 2:15.83, the first time a Turkey Valley athlete has won a running event at state. The school’s only other state champion was shot putter Laura Kriener in 1988. Blazek is an especially versatile runner. She finished second at the state cross country meet last fall but had enough speed to qualify in the 100 in this meet.

Evans Is Pretty Valuable, Too

Sophomore Danielle Hostetler gets most of the attention because of what she and her sisters have accomplished at Mid-Prairie. But senior Mitzi Evans is an important asset, too, and she’s proving it this weekend. Evans beat a good field that included the defending state champion to win the Class 2A 800 in 2:12.56, her third title of the weekend. She also won the 400 and ran a strong 400 leg on the winning distance medley relay team. Van Meter’s Clare Kelly finished second and defending champion Madison Brouwer of Sibley-Ocheyedan came in third.

Enter The Young

In a field loaded with youth, freshmen raced to the top three spots in the Class 4A 800. Iowa City High’s Ani Wedemeyer passed defending champion Ashlyn Keeney of Iowa City Liberty with 200 meters to go and won in 2:11.99. Ankeny’s Ali Macke took second after Keeney fell, running 2:13.66, and Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn finished third in 2:15.19. Keeney crawled across the finish to get seventh. Eight of the 24 qualifiers in the 4A race were freshmen.

Cascade Captures A First

Even with its long string of success in relays at the state meet, Cascade had never won the shuttle hurdle event. That changed today. With junior Devin Simon on the anchor, Cascade claimed the title in the Class 2A race in 1:07.37. It’s the 15threlay championship overall for Cascade, which finished second in the shuttle hurdle last year.

Terrific Twosome

Madrid’s Lilly Ostert and Ella Santi went 1-2 in the Class 1A 100 and it couldn’t have been much closer. Both were clocked at 12:45 and when their times were taken out another notch, Ostert edged her teammate by nine-thousandths of a second. Santi won the event last year.

A Rarity In The Hurdles

Ellie Rickertsen of Northeast joined an elite group with her victory in the Class 2A hurdles. That was her second straight title in the event and comes after she won her second championship in the 400 hurdles on Friday. She became just the sixth athlete to achieve that double twice.

BOYS

TOTAL RECORDS SET ENTIRE 3-DAY MEET—TEN

RECORDS SET SATURDAY—FIVE

—Class 1A sprint medley relay – Lawton-Bronson, 1:33.15. Old record 1:33.57, Wapsie Valley, 2021.

—Class 3A 100 – Alex Mota, Marion, 10.71. Old record 10.74, Isaiah Trousil, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 2017.

—Class 4A 100 – Mikey McClain, Dowling Catholic, 10.33. Also all-time. Old meet record 10.5 (h), Treye Jackson, Newton, 1981. Previous all-time best 10.53, Isaiah Trousil, West Burlington/Notre Dame, 2017.

—Class 1A 100 – Liam Carlson, Tripoli, 10.82. Old record 10.84, Jeff Adam, Pekin, 10.84.

—Class 4A 200 – Mikey McClain, Dowling Catholic, 20.97. Old record 21.16, James Harrington, Cedar Falls, 2011. Also No. 1 FAT. Previous No. 1 21.16, Harrington, 2011.

RECORDS SET FRIDAY —FOUR

Class 4A long jump – Aub Sama, Southeast Polk, 24-2 ¾. Old record 24-1, Jerry Westerfield, Davenport North, 2012 and Chris Walker, Davenport Central, 1983.

Class 2A 110 hurdles – Jack Latham, Spirit Lake, 13.74. Also overall meet record and all-time Iowa best. Old 2A record 14.1 (h), Matt Zuber, Iowa Valley, 1985. Old meet record 13.91, Joah Banks, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 2017 (p). Previous all-time best 13.85, Riley Moss, Ankeny Centennial, 2018.

Class 1A distance medley relay – Earlham, 3:31.48. Old record 3:32.40, West Marshall, 1994.

Class 3A distance medley relay – Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:27.49. Old record 3:27.65, Davenport Assumption, 2004.

RECORDS SET THURSDAY — ONE

Class 4A discus – Walker Whalen, Indianola, 204-9. .Also overall meet record. Old 4A record 192-6, Nick Brayton, Iowa City West, 2007. Old overall record 197-5, Tom Yezek, Northwood-Kensett, 2016.

REPEATING

—Kole Becker of Lisbon won the Class 1A 110 hurdles for the second straight year.

—Jack Latham of Spirit Lake won the Class 2A 110 hurdles for the second straight year.

—Brevin Doll of ADM won the Class 2A 200 for the second straight year.

—Mikey McClain of Dowling Catholic won the Class 4A 100 and 200 for the second straight year.

MULTIPLE WINNERS

Four Titles

—Aidan Ramsey, Dallas Center-Grimes, Class 3A 800, 1600, 3200, distance medley relay

—Jayden Dickson, Earlham, Class 1A 800, 4×400, 4×800, distance medley relay

—Wyatt Willand, Northwood-Kensett, Wheelchair 100, 200, 400, 800

Three Titles

—Jack Latham, Spirit Lake, Class 2A 100, 110 hurdles, shuttle hurdle relay

—Jayden Dickson, Earlham, Class 1A 800, 4×800, distance medley relay

—Carson Houg, Des Moines Christian, Class 2A 800, 3200, distance medley relay

Two Titles

—Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake, Class 2A 400, sprint medley relay

—Tyrese Miller, Ankeny, Class 4A 400, sprint medley relay

—Gavin Todd and Daniel Onwuramaka, Dallas Center-Grimes, Class 3A sprint medley & distance medley relays

—Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, Class 4A 800, 4×800 relay

—Kole Becker, Lisbon, Class 1A long jump, 110 hurdles

—Mikey McClain, Dowling Catholic, Class 4A 100, 200

—Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar, Class 1A 1600, 3200

—Liam Carlson, Tripoli, Class 1A 100, 4×100

—Darrell Matchem, Earlham, Class 1A 4×400, 4×800

—Matthew Kruse, Dubuque Senior, Class 4A 400 hurdles, 4×400

TOP 25 ALL-TIME

—Mikey McClain of Dowling Catholic, 100, No. 1 at 10.33.

—Mikey McClain of Dowling Catholic, 200, No. 1 FAT at 20.97.

—Miles Thompson of Cedar Rapids Washington, 100, tied for No. 2 at 10.53

—Ankeny, sprint medley, No. 5 at 1:31.46.

—Jaden Damiano of Iowa Falls-Alden, 110 hurdles, tied for No. 14 at 14.23

—Eric Lucas of Iowa City Liberty, 110 hurdles, No. 18 at 14.25

—Qai Hussey of Spirit Lake, 200, No. 13 at 21.55

—Jack Latham of Spirit Lake, 200, No. 11 at 21.60

—Jackson Heidesch of Dowling Catholic, 1600, No. 4 at 4:07.30.

—William Lohr of Sioux City North, 1600, No. 20 at 4:14.40.

—Dowling Catholic, 4×100, No. 5 at 41.76

—Cedar Rapids Washington, 4×100, No. 15 at 41.97.

NOTES

Quadrupling His Pleasure

Aidan Ramsey of Dallas Center-Grimes capped off an impressive weekend on the track that will become his home with a victory in the Class 3A 1600. Ramsey looked back over his shoulder a couple of times in the final 100 meters, but he needn’t have worried. He held on easily to win in 4:15.24, his fourth championship of the meet. The future Drake University runner added titles in the 800 and 3200 for a sweep of the distance events and anchored the winning distance medley relay team.

DM Christian Duo Does It Again – and Again

Des Moines Christian’s Carson Houg and Aaron Fynaardt ran in all three distance races and they finished 1-2 in every one. Fynaardt finally got a victory when he beat Houg in the Class 2A 1600, outrunning his teammate in a sprint down the stretch to finish in 4:20.63. Houg, who beat Fynaardt in the 800 and 3200 earlier in the meet, finished in 4:20.78.

Oh My, Mikey!

Dowling Catholic’s Mikey McClain set the Blue Oval ablaze in winning the Class 4A 100 and 200. He won the 100 in 10.33, the fastest automatic ever for an Iowa high school runner. Then he did the same in the 200, running 20.97 for the best ever under automatic timing. And if that wasn’t enough, McClain ran the second leg in helping the Maroon win the 4×100 in 41.76, which ranks No. 5 on the all-time list. McClain also won the 100 and 200 last year.

Jayden’s Joyful Weekend

It was quite a weekend Jayden Dickson and his Earlham teammates. Dickson started the meet by anchoring Earlham to victories in the 4×800 and distance medley relays, then capped things off today by winning the 800 in 1:55.64 and anchoring yet another relay victory, the 4×400 in the final event of the meet. Malakai Hale joined him on all three relays.

Latham’s Quick Turnaround

Spirit Lake’s Jack Latham had an interesting few minutes during the middle of the meet, won the Class 2A 100 in 10.61, falling just short of the meet record, then went back to the starting line, where he bolted out of the blocks in the very next event to win the 110 hurdles in 13.81 seconds. He had established an all-time best of 13.74 in the preliminaries of the hurdles on Friday. Latham had started his day by anchoring his team to a victory in the shuttle hurdle relay.

Running Solo

Dowling Catholic’s Jackson Heidesch earned one of the more unusual third-place finishes in the state meet history. Heidesch was knocked down during the Class 4A 800 and was offered a chance to rerun his race at the end of the meet. He took it and, with encouragement from fans who stayed to watch, ran 1:54.62, which was good enough to give him third place. He was swarmed by his teammates afterward and they soon were celebrating their first track championship. The Maroons finished with 93 points to 63 ½ for runner-up Iowa City High.

Other Team Titles

The other team championships went to Dallas Center-Grimes, Spirit Lake and New London. Dallas Center-Grimes edged Pella 73-71 ½ for the 3A crown; Spirit Lake ran away with the 2A championship, piling up 92 ½ points to 65 for Des Moines Christian, and New London squeezed past Earlham 68-66 for the 1A crown.

That Was One Fast Race

The Class 4A 100 was one fast race. It produced not only the state’s all-time best, but also the No. 2 time on that race. All an eight runners finished in under 12 seconds. Dowling Catholic’s Mikey McClainwon in 10.33, the fastest time ever by an Iowa prep. Miles Thompson of Cedar Rapids Washington was second in 10.53 and that’s No. 2 on the all-time list.

Spirited Run For Hussey & Co.

A sprint medley relay team is in pretty good shape when Qai Hussey runs the anchor. And so it was with Spirit Lake, which raced to the Class 2A title with Hussey running a swift 47.7-second 400 on the final leg. Spirit Lake finished in 1:33.22, more than a second-and-a-half ahead of runner-up Pella Christian. Hussey, who’ll run at Minnesota State next season, won the open 400 on Thursday in 47.83, which put him at No. 14 on the state’s all-time list.

It’s Miller Time For Hawks

The gold medals keep coming for Ankeny’s Tyrese Hunter. With Hunter running the anchor 400, Ankeny raced to the Class 4A title in the sprint medley relay, clocking 1:31.45 to move to the No. 5 spot on the state’s all-time list. Miller started the meet by winning the 400 on Thursday and that came after he won the 100 and 400 on this same Blue Oval at the Drake Relays last month.

A Sterling Finish

Earlham’s Jayden Dickson outran Saint Ansgar’s Riley Witt in a stretch battle of state champions to win the Class 1A 800. Dickson got to the finish in 1:55.64 for his third title of the weekend, after anchoring Earlham to victories in the 4×800 and distance medley relays. Witt, the 3200 champion, ran 1:55.95 for second.

DM Christian Duo Does It Again …

Des Moines Christian’s Carson Houg and Aaron Fynaardt produced their second 1-2 finish of the meet, this time in the Class 2A 800. Houg won the race in 1:56.75 and Fynaardt was right behind in 1:57.49. They also went 1-2 in the 3200 on Thursday and Houg anchored the winning distance medley relay team.

… And Sioux City North Pair Does The Same

Not long after the Des Moines Christian 1-2 finish in Class 2A, Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash and Yemane Kifle did the same in the 4A race. Nash came from the middle of the pack to win the race in 1:53.14 and Kifle charged into second, finishing in 1:54.55. On Thursday, Kifle led off and Nash anchored as North won the 4×800 relay.

A Runner-up No More

Spirit Lake is a runner-up no more in the shuttle hurdle relay. After finishing second at state last year and second at this year’s Drake Relays, Spirit Lake raced to the Class 2A title, thanks to Jack Latham’s sizzling anchor. Latham, who ran an all-time best in the preliminaries of the 110 hurdles on Friday, trailed by two hurdles when he started the final leg. But he quickly devoured the deficit and took his team to the finish in 1:00.50. Central Decatur was second in 1:00.64.