SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are the scores from our local high school volleyball state tournament matches

CLASS 2A

#2 Western Christian 3, #7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 1

#4 Hinton 3, #5 Denver 1

CLASS 3A

#4 Sioux Center 3, #5 West Liberty 0

#3 Mount Vernon 3, #6 Unity Christian 0