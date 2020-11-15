Iowa high school state football semifinal Saturday highlights and results

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) – Three Siouxland teams played for a shot at their respective state championship game on Saturday, with two advancing.

In Class 1A South Central Calhoun was playing in it’s first UNI Dome game in program history, but after tying the game at 6 apiece early, couldn’t get their offense to match Van Meter’s as they fell 20-12.

In the other Class 1A semifinal OABCIG faced off with Sigourney-Keota, and Iowa football commit Cooper DeJean put on a show. The future Hawkeye finished the game with six touchdowns and 474 yards, as the Falcons are headed to the championship game for the second straight year 43-21.

OABCIG will face Van Meter in the Class 1A state championship Friday November 20th at 10:00 a.m.

In a Class 2A semifinal Central Lyon/George-Little Rock had another dominant performance on the defensive side of the ball, shutting out Camanche 41-0.

Central Lyon/G-LR will face Waukon in the Class 2A state championship game Friday November 20th at 2:00 p.m.