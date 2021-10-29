Iowa high school state cross country meet highlights and results (10-29-21)

Class 4A Boy’s State Cross Country Siouxland Results
3. Gabe Nash – SC North – 15:32.74
5. Will Lohr – SC North – 15:36.71
8. Natnael Kifle – SC North – 16:00.39
20. Yemane Kifle – SC North – 16:20.17
40. Beshanena Gutema – SC North – 16:46.58
76. Ryan Campbell – SC East – 17:16.90
92. Jose Gutierrez – SC North – 17:32.58
122. Raul Gomez – SC North – 18:42.62
Class 4A Girl’s State Cross Country Siouxland Results
3. Kaia Downs – SC East – 18:18.28
93. Ivy Mehlhaff – SC East – 20.54:90
Class 3A Boy’s State Cross Country Siouxland Results
7. Sam May – MOC-Floyd Valley – 16:12.78
20. Luiz Martinez – Storm Lake – 16:50.64
30. Isaiah Hulsfhof – MOC-Floyd Valley – 17:07.59
41. Carlos Rodriguez – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 17:26.88
49. Tyler Moon – Storm Lake – 17:32.37
53. Hudson Vonk – Sioux Center – 17:35.27
55. Hayden Gamble – Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 17:35.74
72. Tyson Blom – MOC-Floyd Valley – 17:46.48
76. Tommy Tracy – MOC-Floyd Valley – 17:49.77
82. Micah Truesdell – Sioux Center – 17:54.47
86. Micah DeYoung – MOC-Floyd Valley – 17:55.45
92. Easton VanDenBerg – Sioux Center – 18:00.79
94. Ian Van Der Werff – MOC-Floyd Valley – 18:03.49
98. Caden Schouten – Sioux Center – 18:07.97
111. AJ Bomgaars – MOC-Floyd Valley – 18:27.22
116. Logan Foltz – Sioux Center – 18:32.54
119. Joshua Perez – Sioux Center – 18:36.02
Class 3A Girl’s State Cross Country Siouxland Results
4. Emily Haverdink – MOC-Floyd Valley – 19:16.78
12. Peyton Morey – Spencer – 19:34.32
27. Brooklyn Stanley – Bishop Heelan – 20:07.12
28. Katelyn Krieger – Spirit Lake – 20:07.86
29. Mendlik Lola – Denison-Schleswig – 20:08.38
37. Elin Van Der Werff – MOC-Floyd Valley – 20:21.33
49. Brenna Fisher – Spencer – 20:37.68
65. Delaney Saulsbury – Bishop Heelan – 20:52.38
76. Aryana Dokter – MOC-Floyd Valley – 21:01.99
80. Emma Morey – Spencer – 21:04.33
83. Biyanca Dokter – MOC-Floyd Valley – 21:05.71
91. Lexi Johnson – Spencer – 21:12.63
99. Aliza Edwards – Spencer – 21:34.15
113. Sarah May – MOC-Floyd Valley – 22:21.33
117. Payge Bahrke – MOC-Floyd Valley – 22:37.13
121. Ana Olson – Spencer – 22:44.50
123. Ivy Hamilton – Spencer – 22:49.17
133. Kennedy Fernstrum – MOC-Floyd Valley – 23:55.95