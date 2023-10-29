FORT DODGE, IOWA (KCAU) – The State cross country meet wrapped up its second and final day of competition Saturday afternoon in Fort Dodge. Below are the top local finishes for boys and girls in Classes 2A and 3A:

CLASS 2A GIRLS

12. SO Katie Young (Unity Christian) – 19:24.4 (personal record)

CLASS 2A BOYS

3. JR Evan Osler (Okoboji) – 15:55.1 (personal record)

CLASS 3A GIRLS

3. FR Audrina Jones (Sioux Center) – 18:53.8 (personal record)

CLASS 3A BOYS

24. SO Joel Ramirez-Parra (Storm Lake) – 16:39.0 (season-best)

For the full list of Iowa high school State cross country results, click here.