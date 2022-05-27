Heelan Softball Tournament Highlights
West Sioux at Hinton Highlights
Softball Scores
Le Mars 11, Lawton-Bronson 0
Le Mars 8, River Valley 3
West Monona 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
West Monona 10, Lewis Central 2
Spirit Lake 12, Lawton-Bronson 0
Spirit Lake 11, Sioux City North 1
Manson-NW Webster 11, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 1
Harley-Melvin-Sanborn 16, Harris-Lake Park 4
Okoboji 12, George-Little Rock 0
Hinton 9, West Sioux 0
Sioux City East 13, Lewis Central 5
River Valley 7, Sioux City North 6
Westwood 7, St. Alberts 5
Humboldt 7, Newell-Fonda 6
Glenwood 11, Sioux City West 0
Sheldon 8, Central Lyon 4