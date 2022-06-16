2022 Iowa High School Softball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CLASS 1A

No. School Record LW

1 North Linn 16-2 1

2 Newell-Fonda 19-2 3

3 Lisbon 19-2 2

4 Collins-Maxwell 10-0 4

5 Southeast Warren 12-2 6

6 Remsen St. Mary’s 15-0 7

7 Twin Cedars 14-1 13

8 Martensdale-St, Marys 11-2 5

9 Clarksville 11-0 9

10 Wayne 12-4 8

11 Sigourney 14-3 10

12 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 13-1 11

13 Central City 18-4 12

14 Exira-EHK 13-2 15

15 Akron-Westfield 13-3 14

Dropped Out: None

CLASS 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Central Springs 13-0 1

2 North Union 15-2 2

3 Van Meter 16-6 3

4 Interstate 35 11-4 5

5 Wilton 15-4 7

6 Iowa City Regina 9-7 4

7 Louisa-Muscatine 13-4 8

8 Logan-Magnolia 17-0 10

9 West Monona 17-5 6

10 Ridge View 11-4 11

11 West Fork 10-1 15

12 East Marshall 11-4 13

13 Osage 14-2 NR

14 Grundy Center 11-4 12

15 Waterloo Columbus 14-5 14

Dropped Out: Pella Christian (9)

CLASS 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 17-1 2

2 Davenport Assumption 9-5 1

3 Williamsburg 15-6 3

4 West Liberty 10-3 6

5 Northeast 14-4 5

6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 17-3 7

7 Saydel 17-0 11

8 West Burlington/Notre Dame 14-3 4

9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-3 9

10 Davis County 11-3 8

11 Sioux Center 11-5 10

12 Roland-Story 9-5 13

13 Albia 12-4 15

14 West Lyon 12-3 NR

15 Chariton 12-3 NR

Dropped Out: Anamosa (12), Spirit Lake (14)

CLASS 4A

No. School Record LW

1 ADM 18-1 1

2 Winterset 15-4 2

3 Clear Creek-Amana 18-2 3

4 Carlisle 11-3 4

5 Norwalk 15-3 5

6 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-5 6

7 Indianola 14-7 7

8 North Scott 16-3 12

9 Creston 13-4 9

10 Fairfield 12-5 8

11 Western Dubuque 10-11 11

12 Bondurant-Farrar 14-6 13

13 Knoxville 9-5 10

14 Marion 12-9 NR

15 Bishop Heelan 13-6 15

Dropped Out: North Polk (14)

CLASS 5A

No. School Record LW

1 Waukee Northwest 16-2 2

2 Johnston 17-2 1

3 Muscatine 18-1 3

4 Fort Dodge 14-4 4

5 Ankeny Centennial 12-7 6

6 Linn-Mar 16-1 5

7 West Des Moines Valley 13-7 7

8 Southeast Polk 9-7 9

9 Pleasant Valley 11-5 8

10 Iowa City Liberty 19-3 10

11 Bettendorf 14-5 14

12 Ames 11-8 11

13 Dubuque Hempstead 15-1 12

14 Ankeny 12-5 15

15 Waukee 11-8 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)