2022 Iowa High School Softball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CLASS 1A
No. School Record LW
1 North Linn 16-2 1
2 Newell-Fonda 19-2 3
3 Lisbon 19-2 2
4 Collins-Maxwell 10-0 4
5 Southeast Warren 12-2 6
6 Remsen St. Mary’s 15-0 7
7 Twin Cedars 14-1 13
8 Martensdale-St, Marys 11-2 5
9 Clarksville 11-0 9
10 Wayne 12-4 8
11 Sigourney 14-3 10
12 Fort Dodge St. Edmond 13-1 11
13 Central City 18-4 12
14 Exira-EHK 13-2 15
15 Akron-Westfield 13-3 14
Dropped Out: None
CLASS 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Central Springs 13-0 1
2 North Union 15-2 2
3 Van Meter 16-6 3
4 Interstate 35 11-4 5
5 Wilton 15-4 7
6 Iowa City Regina 9-7 4
7 Louisa-Muscatine 13-4 8
8 Logan-Magnolia 17-0 10
9 West Monona 17-5 6
10 Ridge View 11-4 11
11 West Fork 10-1 15
12 East Marshall 11-4 13
13 Osage 14-2 NR
14 Grundy Center 11-4 12
15 Waterloo Columbus 14-5 14
Dropped Out: Pella Christian (9)
CLASS 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 17-1 2
2 Davenport Assumption 9-5 1
3 Williamsburg 15-6 3
4 West Liberty 10-3 6
5 Northeast 14-4 5
6 Estherville-Lincoln Central 17-3 7
7 Saydel 17-0 11
8 West Burlington/Notre Dame 14-3 4
9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-3 9
10 Davis County 11-3 8
11 Sioux Center 11-5 10
12 Roland-Story 9-5 13
13 Albia 12-4 15
14 West Lyon 12-3 NR
15 Chariton 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Anamosa (12), Spirit Lake (14)
CLASS 4A
No. School Record LW
1 ADM 18-1 1
2 Winterset 15-4 2
3 Clear Creek-Amana 18-2 3
4 Carlisle 11-3 4
5 Norwalk 15-3 5
6 Dallas Center-Grimes 17-5 6
7 Indianola 14-7 7
8 North Scott 16-3 12
9 Creston 13-4 9
10 Fairfield 12-5 8
11 Western Dubuque 10-11 11
12 Bondurant-Farrar 14-6 13
13 Knoxville 9-5 10
14 Marion 12-9 NR
15 Bishop Heelan 13-6 15
Dropped Out: North Polk (14)
CLASS 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Waukee Northwest 16-2 2
2 Johnston 17-2 1
3 Muscatine 18-1 3
4 Fort Dodge 14-4 4
5 Ankeny Centennial 12-7 6
6 Linn-Mar 16-1 5
7 West Des Moines Valley 13-7 7
8 Southeast Polk 9-7 9
9 Pleasant Valley 11-5 8
10 Iowa City Liberty 19-3 10
11 Bettendorf 14-5 14
12 Ames 11-8 11
13 Dubuque Hempstead 15-1 12
14 Ankeny 12-5 15
15 Waukee 11-8 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (13)