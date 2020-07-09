Iowa high school softball polls update 7/9/20

FINAL Rankings for Class 1A, 2A, (Final rankings for 3A/4A/5A will be posted July 15)

Class 1A
School Record LW

1 Collins-Maxwell 14-1 1
2 Newell-Fonda 12-2 2
3 Clarksville 12-1 3
4 Lynnville-Sully 15-1 4
5 Wayne 13-3 7
6 Algona Bishop Garrigan 10-4 6
7 Akron-Westfield 13-2 5
8 Lisbon 16-3 8
9 Exira-EHK 12-0 11
10 Martensdale-St. Marys 13-4 15
11 Twin Cedars 17-4 12
12 Mason City Newman Catholic 14-2 10
13 Central City 9-4 13
14 AGWSR 8-3 9
15 River Valley 16-2 NR
Dropped Out: Winfield-Mount Union (14)

Class 2A
School Record LW

1 North Linn 20-0 1
2 Louisa-Muscatine 15-3 2
3 Ogden 15-3 3
4 Northeast 15-2 4
5 West Monona 16-1 5
6 Central Springs 12-3 7
7 Jesup 13-3 8
8 West Lyon 9-2 9
9 Earlham 16-4 10
10 Mount Ayr 7-4 6
11 Emmetsburg 10-2 13
12 East Marshall 12-2 NR
13 Wilton 10-3 NR
14 Interstate-35 6-4 11
15 North Union 10-3 14
Dropped Out: Sioux Central (12), Waterloo Columbus Catholic (15)

Class 3A
School Record LW

1 Albia 14-1 3
2 Davenport Assumption 13-4 1
3 Humboldt 15-1 2
4 Williamsburg 18-4 5
5 Mount Vernon 15-4 4
6 Algona 12-1
7 West Liberty 11-1 7
8 Anamosa 11-1 9
9 North Polk 14-2 8
10 Spirit Lake 10-2 10
11 Atlantic 14-1 11
12 Crestwood 11-0 12
13 West Burlington/Notre Dame 10-2 14
14 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 9-1 NR
15 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-3 15
Dropped Out: Solon (13)

Class 4A
School Record LW

1 Carlisle 15-3 1
2 West Delaware 16-4 4
3 North Scott 12-6 2
4 ADM 10-3 3
5 Charles City 10-2 7
6 Fairfield 18-1 9
7 Norwalk 15-5 10
8 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-2 6
9 Dallas Center-Grimes 14-7 5
10 Oskaloosa 12-7 8
11 Winterset 9-6 12
12 Western Dubuque 9-3 15
13 Ballard 7-6 NR
14 Burlington 14-4 NR
15 Harlan 12-4 13
Dropped Out: Bondurant-Farrar (11), Clear Creek-Amana (14)

Class 5A
School Record

1 Fort Dodge
2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy
3 Iowa City High
4 West Des Moines Valley
5 Waukee
6 Ankeny Centennial
7 Johnston
8 Muscatine
9 Bettendorf
10 Pleasant Valley
11 ottumwa
12 Indianola
13 Dubuque Hempstead
14 Cedar Rapids Prairie
15 Ankeny
Dropped Out: Iowa City Liberty

