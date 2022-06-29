SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
SOFTBALL SCORES
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 7, Sioux City North – 3
Bishop Heelan – 9, Le Mars – 4
Bishop Heelan – 5, Le Mars – 1
Sioux City East – 11, CB Jefferson – 6
CB Jefferson – 7, Sioux City East – 6
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 9, Trinity Christian – 4
MVAOCOU – 8, IKM-Manning – 5
Hinton – 3, Gehlen Catholic – 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 12, Central Lyon – 0
Western Christian – 13, Cherokee – 4
West Lyon – 20, George-Little Rock – 1
Newell-Fonda – 9, Kingsley-Pierson – 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 9, MOC-Floyd Valley – 2
Sioux Central – 12, Storm Lake, St. Mary’s – 0
Pocahontas Area – 11, East Sac County – 5
Sioux Center – 10, Sheldon – 0
Spencer – 4, Spirit Lake – 1
West Monona – 12, Underwood – 0
BASEBALL SCORES
Cherokee – 7, Western Christian – 6
Gehlen Catholic – 12, Hinton – 6
Unity Christian – 9, Newell-Fonda – 4
Pocahontas Area – 11, East Sac County – 1
Central Lyon – 14, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 1
Denison-Schleswig – 3, Carroll – 1
West Lyon – 19, George-Little Rock – 2
Lawton-Bronson – 9, River Valley – 3
MOC-Floyd Valley – 13, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 0