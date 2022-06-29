SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

SOFTBALL SCORES

Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 7, Sioux City North – 3

Bishop Heelan – 9, Le Mars – 4

Bishop Heelan – 5, Le Mars – 1

Sioux City East – 11, CB Jefferson – 6

CB Jefferson – 7, Sioux City East – 6

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 9, Trinity Christian – 4

MVAOCOU – 8, IKM-Manning – 5

Hinton – 3, Gehlen Catholic – 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan – 12, Central Lyon – 0

Western Christian – 13, Cherokee – 4

West Lyon – 20, George-Little Rock – 1

Newell-Fonda – 9, Kingsley-Pierson – 1

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 9, MOC-Floyd Valley – 2

Sioux Central – 12, Storm Lake, St. Mary’s – 0

Pocahontas Area – 11, East Sac County – 5

Sioux Center – 10, Sheldon – 0

Spencer – 4, Spirit Lake – 1

West Monona – 12, Underwood – 0

BASEBALL SCORES

Cherokee – 7, Western Christian – 6

Gehlen Catholic – 12, Hinton – 6

Unity Christian – 9, Newell-Fonda – 4

Pocahontas Area – 11, East Sac County – 1

Central Lyon – 14, Sibley-Ocheyedan – 1

Denison-Schleswig – 3, Carroll – 1

West Lyon – 19, George-Little Rock – 2

Lawton-Bronson – 9, River Valley – 3

MOC-Floyd Valley – 13, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 0