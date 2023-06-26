SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games from June 26th. 2023:

Estherville-Lincoln Central 14, Spirit Lake 0

Le Mars 12, Sioux City West 1

Denison-Schleswig 12, Red Oak 8

Woodbury Central 11, Lawton-Bronson 10

Storm Lake 11, Cherokee 0

Akron-Westfield 14, West Sioux 3

Sioux Central 14, Alta-Aurelia 3

River Valley 7, Kingsley-Pierson 3

MOC-Floyd 10, Sheldon 0

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 7, Okoboji 0

West Lyon 10, Sibley-Ocheyedan 2

Remsen St. Mary’s 12, Gehlen Catholic 0

Newell-Fonda 12, G-T/R-A 2

West Monona 11, AHSTW 3

Western Christian 9, Spencer 5

Le Mars 11, Sioux City West 1

Denison-Schleswig 14, Red Oak 0