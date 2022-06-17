Iowa High School Softball Scores 6-17-22
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13, Sioux City East 2
Ankeny 10, Bishop Heelan 3
Columbus Catholic 13, Bishop Heelan 7
Newell-Fonda 13, St. Edmond 5
Muscatine 7, Newell-Fonda 2
Spencer 8, Storm Lake 1
Hinton 8, Harris-Lake Park 1
South O’Brien 11, Unity Christian 1
Fort Dodge 10, Sioux City East 0
Benton 7, Estherville-Lincoln Central 2
Estherville-Lincoln Central 13, South Hamilton 4
Council Bluffs Jefferson 7, Sioux City West 2
Council Bluffs Jefferson 12, Sioux City West 2
MOC-Floyd Valley 8, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
West Lyon 13, Sheldon 1
West Sioux 11, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 1
