SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

IOWA REGIONAL SCORES

River Valley 3, Ar-We-Va 0

Siouxland Christian 3, Whiting 0

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0

Gehlen Catholic 3, Woodbury Central 2

George-Little Rock 3, Harris-Lake Park 0

H-M-S 3, West Sioux 1

Emmetsburg 3, Manson-NW Webster 1

Missouri Valley 3, Logan-Magnolia 0

Newell-Fonda 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0

River Valley 3, Ar-We-Va 0

Sioux Central 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Trinity Christian 3, South O’Brien 0

MVAOCOU 3, Lawton-Bronson 1

NEBRASKA SCORES

Wynot 2, Hartington-Newcastle 1

Ponca 3, Osmond 0

Crofton 3, Norfolk Catholic 1

Wakefield 2, Plainview 0

Lincoln Northeast 3, Norfolk 1

Wausa 2, Plainview 1

Wakefield 3, Bloomfield 2

Bloomfield 2, Wausa 1