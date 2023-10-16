SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
IOWA REGIONAL SCORES
River Valley 3, Ar-We-Va 0
Siouxland Christian 3, Whiting 0
Remsen St. Mary’s 3, Storm Lake St. Mary’s 0
Gehlen Catholic 3, Woodbury Central 2
George-Little Rock 3, Harris-Lake Park 0
H-M-S 3, West Sioux 1
Emmetsburg 3, Manson-NW Webster 1
Missouri Valley 3, Logan-Magnolia 0
Newell-Fonda 3, Kingsley-Pierson 0
Sioux Central 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 1
Trinity Christian 3, South O’Brien 0
MVAOCOU 3, Lawton-Bronson 1
NEBRASKA SCORES
Wynot 2, Hartington-Newcastle 1
Ponca 3, Osmond 0
Crofton 3, Norfolk Catholic 1
Wakefield 2, Plainview 0
Lincoln Northeast 3, Norfolk 1
Wausa 2, Plainview 1
Wakefield 3, Bloomfield 2
Bloomfield 2, Wausa 1