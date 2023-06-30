SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games on June 30th, 2023:
West Sioux 16, Lawton-Bronson (F/4)
South O’Brien 8, Gehlen Catholic 6
West Monona 12, Kingsley-Pierson 8
Spirit Lake 4, Unity Christian 0
Trinity Christian 7, George-Little Rock 0
Sioux City North 9, CB Lincoln 2 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)
Sioux City North 8, CB Lincoln 0 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)
MOC-Floyd Valley 12, Okoboji 1
Sibley-Ocheyedan 8, Central Lyon 4
G-T/R-A 15, Harris-Lake Park 2
East Sac County 13, South Central Calhoun 1
Westwood 6, Whiting 0