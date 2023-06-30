SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school softball games on June 30th, 2023:

West Sioux 16, Lawton-Bronson (F/4)

South O’Brien 8, Gehlen Catholic 6

West Monona 12, Kingsley-Pierson 8

Spirit Lake 4, Unity Christian 0

Trinity Christian 7, George-Little Rock 0

Sioux City North 9, CB Lincoln 2 (Game 1 – Doubleheader)

Sioux City North 8, CB Lincoln 0 (Game 2 – Doubleheader)

MOC-Floyd Valley 12, Okoboji 1

Sibley-Ocheyedan 8, Central Lyon 4

G-T/R-A 15, Harris-Lake Park 2

East Sac County 13, South Central Calhoun 1

Westwood 6, Whiting 0