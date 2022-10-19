SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are our local high school volleyball playoff scores from October 19th, 2022:
CLASS 1A
#3 Gehlen Catholic 3, Woodbine 0
#6 Newell-Fonda 3, St. Edmond 0
#13 Stanton 3, Westwood 1
Bishop Garrigan 3, George-Little Rock 2
Remsen St. Mary’s 3, River Valley 0
CLASS 2A
#2 Western Christian 3, MMCRU 0
#4 Hinton 3, Pocahontas Area 0
#15 Ridge View 3, East Sac County 0
Boyden-Hull 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
Central Lyon 3, Akron-Westfield 1
North Union 3, Emmetsburg 1
South Central Calhoun 3, West Monona 0
CLASS 3A
#4 Sioux Center 3, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0
#6 Unity Christian 3, Cherokee Washington 0
#10 Nevada 3, OABCIG 1
Sheldon 3, Spirit Lake 1