SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below are our local high school volleyball playoff scores from October 19th, 2022:

CLASS 1A

#3 Gehlen Catholic 3, Woodbine 0

#6 Newell-Fonda 3, St. Edmond 0

#13 Stanton 3, Westwood 1

Bishop Garrigan 3, George-Little Rock 2

Remsen St. Mary’s 3, River Valley 0

CLASS 2A

#2 Western Christian 3, MMCRU 0

#4 Hinton 3, Pocahontas Area 0

#15 Ridge View 3, East Sac County 0

Boyden-Hull 3, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

Central Lyon 3, Akron-Westfield 1

North Union 3, Emmetsburg 1

South Central Calhoun 3, West Monona 0

CLASS 3A

#4 Sioux Center 3, Estherville-Lincoln Central 0

#6 Unity Christian 3, Cherokee Washington 0

#10 Nevada 3, OABCIG 1

Sheldon 3, Spirit Lake 1