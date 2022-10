SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below are the Iowa high school playoff volleyball scores from October 24th, 2022:

CLASS 1A

#3 Gehlen Catholic 3, Remsen St. Mary’s 0 (Class 1A – Region 1)

#6 Newell-Fonda 3, Bishop Garrigan 0 (Class 1A – Region 3)

CLASS 2A

#2 Western Christian, North Union 0 (Class 2A – Region 1)

Boyden-Hull 3, Central Lyon 1 (Class 2A – Region 1)

#4 Hinton 3, Lawton-Bronson 0 (Class 2A – Region 2)

#15 Ridge View, South Central Calhoun 0 (Class 2A – Region 2)