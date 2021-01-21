Iowa high school girls basketball rankings 1-21-21

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

2020-21 EIGHTH Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 21, 2021


Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Garrigan 13-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 12-1 2
3 Kingsley-Pierson 15-0 4
4 St. Ansgar 12-1 3
5 MMCRU 11-1 5
6 Exira-EHK 14-0 6
7 Collins-Maxwell 12-0 7
8 Montezuma 15-1 8
9 Springville 14-2 9
10 Winfield-Mount Union 13-0 10
11 Burlington Notre Dame 11-1 11
12 Westwood 11-2 NR
13 Lenox 10-2 NR
14 North Mahaska 8-2 12
15 Woodbury Central 13-4 15
Dropped Out: Logan-Magnolia (13) Turkey Valley (14)


Class 2A
1 Maquoketa Valley 15-0 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 12-0 2
3 West Branch 9-1 3
4 North Linn 12-1 4
5 Nodaway Valley 12-0 5
6 Bellevue 13-1 10
7 Grundy Center 9-2 11
8 Central Lyon 12-2 9
9 West Hancock 11-2 6
10 Treynor 13-2 7
11 Underwood 13-1 12
12 Sioux Central 9-3 13
13 Denver 9-4 8
14 Jesup 12-2 14
15 Cascade 12-4 15
Dropped Out: None

Class 3A
1 Cherokee 13-0 1
2 Unity Christian 11-1 3
3 Des Moines Christian 12-2 2
4 Clear Lake 11-1 5
5 Osage 11-1 6
6 West Lyon 11-1 8
7 West Liberty 8-3 9
8 West Burlington 13-1 7
9 Roland-Story 8-3 11
10 Estherville-Lincoln Central 12-2 14
11 Solon 10-4 12
12 Vinton-Shellsburg 13-2 14
13 Center Point-Urbana 10-4 4
14 Panorama 10-3 10
15 Waukon 9-3 NR
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13)


Class 4A
1 Glenwood 12-2 1
2 Ballard 12-0 2
3 Gilbert 12-1 3
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-2 4
5 Central DeWitt 10-1 5
6 North Scott 8-1 6
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-2 7
8 Bondurant-Farrar 7-4 10
9 Creston 10-4 8
10 Denison-Schleswig 10-2 11
11 Harlan 9-3 12
12 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-5 9
13 Boone 6-4 NR
14 Lewis Central 7-5 NR
15 Marion 8-4 NR
Dropped Out: Dubuque Wahlert (13), Clear Creek-Amana (14), Winterset (15)

Class 5A
1 Johnston 7-0 1
2 Waukee 3-1 2
3 Waterloo West 11-1 3
4 Southeast Polk 8-2 5
5 Ankeny Centennial 8-1 6
6 Iowa City West 5-3 7
7 Cedar Falls 10-2 4
8 Iowa City High 7-2 8
9 Cedar Rapids Washington 9-1 11
10 Dowling Catholic 7-3 12
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 2-1 10
12 West Des Moines Valley 5-4 13
13 Ankeny 5-3 NR
14 Indianola 11-2 14
15 Davenport North 2-1 9
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (15)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories