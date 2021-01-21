Iowa high school girls basketball rankings 1-21-21

BOONE, Iowa (IHSAA) – With COVID-19 precautions and attendance restrictions in place, the Board of Control determined Thursday to conduct the 2021 IHSAA State Wrestling Championships as currently scheduled at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The state dual team tournament (Wednesday) and state traditional tournament (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) remain planned to run in their usual sessions and formats from February 17-20. Competition and spectator guidelines for these IHSAA events will continue to follow the most updated proclamations and guidance with state and local government officials, and Iowa Events Center.