Iowa high school girls basketball rankings 1-21-21

2020-21 EIGHTH Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 21, 2021
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Garrigan 13-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 12-1 2
3 Kingsley-Pierson 15-0 4
4 St. Ansgar 12-1 3
5 MMCRU 11-1 5
6 Exira-EHK 14-0 6
7 Collins-Maxwell 12-0 7
8 Montezuma 15-1 8
9 Springville 14-2 9
10 Winfield-Mount Union 13-0 10
11 Burlington Notre Dame 11-1 11
12 Westwood 11-2 NR
13 Lenox 10-2 NR
14 North Mahaska 8-2 12
15 Woodbury Central 13-4 15
Dropped Out: Logan-Magnolia (13) Turkey Valley (14)
Class 2A
1 Maquoketa Valley 15-0 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 12-0 2
3 West Branch 9-1 3
4 North Linn 12-1 4
5 Nodaway Valley 12-0 5
6 Bellevue 13-1 10
7 Grundy Center 9-2 11
8 Central Lyon 12-2 9
9 West Hancock 11-2 6
10 Treynor 13-2 7
11 Underwood 13-1 12
12 Sioux Central 9-3 13
13 Denver 9-4 8
14 Jesup 12-2 14
15 Cascade 12-4 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
1 Cherokee 13-0 1
2 Unity Christian 11-1 3
3 Des Moines Christian 12-2 2
4 Clear Lake 11-1 5
5 Osage 11-1 6
6 West Lyon 11-1 8
7 West Liberty 8-3 9
8 West Burlington 13-1 7
9 Roland-Story 8-3 11
10 Estherville-Lincoln Central 12-2 14
11 Solon 10-4 12
12 Vinton-Shellsburg 13-2 14
13 Center Point-Urbana 10-4 4
14 Panorama 10-3 10
15 Waukon 9-3 NR
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 12-2 1
2 Ballard 12-0 2
3 Gilbert 12-1 3
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 11-2 4
5 Central DeWitt 10-1 5
6 North Scott 8-1 6
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 11-2 7
8 Bondurant-Farrar 7-4 10
9 Creston 10-4 8
10 Denison-Schleswig 10-2 11
11 Harlan 9-3 12
12 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-5 9
13 Boone 6-4 NR
14 Lewis Central 7-5 NR
15 Marion 8-4 NR
Dropped Out: Dubuque Wahlert (13), Clear Creek-Amana (14), Winterset (15)
Class 5A
1 Johnston 7-0 1
2 Waukee 3-1 2
3 Waterloo West 11-1 3
4 Southeast Polk 8-2 5
5 Ankeny Centennial 8-1 6
6 Iowa City West 5-3 7
7 Cedar Falls 10-2 4
8 Iowa City High 7-2 8
9 Cedar Rapids Washington 9-1 11
10 Dowling Catholic 7-3 12
11 Des Moines Roosevelt 2-1 10
12 West Des Moines Valley 5-4 13
13 Ankeny 5-3 NR
14 Indianola 11-2 14
15 Davenport North 2-1 9
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (15)