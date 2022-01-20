2021-22 EIGHTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 20, 2022
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 12-1 1
2 Bishop Garrigan 12-3 2
3 Exira-EHK 12-0 3
4 North Linn 14-1 4
5 Springville 15-1 5
6 MMCRU 12-0 6
7 Burlington Notre Dame 13-0 7
8 North Mahaska 12-1 8
9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 10-1 9
10 Martensdale St. Mary’s 14-0 10
11 East Buchanan 10-2 11
12 Stanton 13-0 12
13 Westwood 14-1 13
14 Montezuma 12-2 14
15 Remsen St. Mary’s 13-2 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Dike-New Hartford 12-1 1
2 Denver 13-2 2
3 Central Lyon 13-1 3
4 Treynor 13-1 5
5 Sibley-Ocheyedan 11-3 6
6 Panorama 14-1 4
7 Jesup 12-2 8
8 Iowa City Regina 11-3 9
9 Grundy Center 13-2 10
10 Mediapolis 14-0 11
11 Aplington-Parkersburg 10-3 12
12 West Hancock 10-4 7
13 South Central Calhoun 11-2 13
14 West Branch 10-3 15
15 North Union 12-3 NR
Dropped Out: Hinton (14)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Unity Christian 13-1 1
2 West Lyon 13-0 2
3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-2 6
4 Ballard 12-3 3
5 Estherville-Lincoln Central 12-2 4
6 Center Point-Urbana 11-2 5
7 West Marshall 14-1 7
8 West Liberty 10-3 9
9 Forest City 11-3 8
10 Roland-Story 10-3 12
11 Cherokee 10-5 11
12 Clear Lake 8-3 10
13 Harlan 9-4 13
14 Monticello 11-3 14
15 Williamsburg 10-5 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Glenwood 11-1 1
2 Bishop Heelan 12-1 2
3 North Polk 14-1 3
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-3 4
5 Indianola 10-3 5
6 Grinnell 11-1 6
7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-4 7
8 North Scott 10-4 8
9 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-3 9
10 Central DeWitt 10-4 10
11 Spencer 10-3 11
12 Keokuk 10-3 12
13 Pella 9-4 13
14 Benton Community 11-3 14
15 Bondurant-Farrar 7-5 NR
Dropped Out: Norwalk (15)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Johnston 14-0 1
2 Iowa City High 11-0 2
3 Waterloo West 11-1 3
4 Ankeny Centennial 10-2 4
5 Dowling Catholic 12-1 5
6 Des Moines Roosevelt 11-2 6
7 Iowa City West 10-2 7
8 Pleasant Valley 11-3 8
9 West Des Moines Valley 11-3 9
10 Linn-Mar 9-3 12
11 Southeast Polk 7-6 15
12 Ankeny 9-4 10
13 Waukee Northwest 9-5 11
14 Cedar Falls 8-5 14
15 Iowa City Liberty 7-5 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (13)