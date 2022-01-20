2021-22 EIGHTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 20, 2022

Class 1A

School Record LW

1 Newell-Fonda 12-1 1

2 Bishop Garrigan 12-3 2

3 Exira-EHK 12-0 3

4 North Linn 14-1 4

5 Springville 15-1 5

6 MMCRU 12-0 6

7 Burlington Notre Dame 13-0 7

8 North Mahaska 12-1 8

9 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 10-1 9

10 Martensdale St. Mary’s 14-0 10

11 East Buchanan 10-2 11

12 Stanton 13-0 12

13 Westwood 14-1 13

14 Montezuma 12-2 14

15 Remsen St. Mary’s 13-2 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 2A

School Record LW

1 Dike-New Hartford 12-1 1

2 Denver 13-2 2

3 Central Lyon 13-1 3

4 Treynor 13-1 5

5 Sibley-Ocheyedan 11-3 6

6 Panorama 14-1 4

7 Jesup 12-2 8

8 Iowa City Regina 11-3 9

9 Grundy Center 13-2 10

10 Mediapolis 14-0 11

11 Aplington-Parkersburg 10-3 12

12 West Hancock 10-4 7

13 South Central Calhoun 11-2 13

14 West Branch 10-3 15

15 North Union 12-3 NR

Dropped Out: Hinton (14)

Class 3A

School Record LW

1 Unity Christian 13-1 1

2 West Lyon 13-0 2

3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-2 6

4 Ballard 12-3 3

5 Estherville-Lincoln Central 12-2 4

6 Center Point-Urbana 11-2 5

7 West Marshall 14-1 7

8 West Liberty 10-3 9

9 Forest City 11-3 8

10 Roland-Story 10-3 12

11 Cherokee 10-5 11

12 Clear Lake 8-3 10

13 Harlan 9-4 13

14 Monticello 11-3 14

15 Williamsburg 10-5 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 4A

School Record LW

1 Glenwood 11-1 1

2 Bishop Heelan 12-1 2

3 North Polk 14-1 3

4 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-3 4

5 Indianola 10-3 5

6 Grinnell 11-1 6

7 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-4 7

8 North Scott 10-4 8

9 Waverly-Shell Rock 10-3 9

10 Central DeWitt 10-4 10

11 Spencer 10-3 11

12 Keokuk 10-3 12

13 Pella 9-4 13

14 Benton Community 11-3 14

15 Bondurant-Farrar 7-5 NR

Dropped Out: Norwalk (15)

Class 5A

School Record LW

1 Johnston 14-0 1

2 Iowa City High 11-0 2

3 Waterloo West 11-1 3

4 Ankeny Centennial 10-2 4

5 Dowling Catholic 12-1 5

6 Des Moines Roosevelt 11-2 6

7 Iowa City West 10-2 7

8 Pleasant Valley 11-3 8

9 West Des Moines Valley 11-3 9

10 Linn-Mar 9-3 12

11 Southeast Polk 7-6 15

12 Ankeny 9-4 10

13 Waukee Northwest 9-5 11

14 Cedar Falls 8-5 14

15 Iowa City Liberty 7-5 NR

Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Washington (13)