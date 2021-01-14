Iowa high school girls basketball rankings 1-14-21

In this week's episode of All12 Courtside, we take a deep dive into a couple of the most intense conference games from this past week, including #15 Texas Tech's upset of the #4 Texas Longhorns. We also talk in detail about the matchup between #2 Baylor and #13 West Virginia getting postponed due to COVID issues.

The Bears' lead at the top of the Big 12 conference has grown after a blowout win over the TCU Horned Frogs and the Longhorns' loss to the Red Raiders.