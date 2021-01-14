Iowa high school girls basketball rankings 1-14-21

2020-21 SEVENTH Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, January 14, 2021
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Bishop Garrigan 13-0 1
2 Newell-Fonda 10-1 2
3 St. Ansgar 10-0 3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 13-0 4
5 MMCRU 9-1 5
6 Exira-EHK 11-0 7
7 Collins-Maxwell 10-0 8
8 Montezuma 13-1 9
9 Springville 11-2 6
10 Winfield-Mount Union 11-0 11
11 Burlington Notre Dame 9-1 13
12 North Mahaska 8-1 14
13 Logan-Magnolia 9-3 12
14 Turkey Valley 10-4 NR
15 Woodbury Central 11-3 NR
Dropped Out: CAM (10), AGWSR (15)
Class 2A
1 Maquoketa Valley 12-0 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 10-0 2
3 West Branch 9-1 3
4 North Linn 10-1 4
5 Nodaway Valley 10-0 5
6 West Hancock 10-1 6
7 Treynor 12-1 8
8 Denver 8-3 7
9 Central Lyon 11-1 11
10 Bellevue 12-1 13
11 Grundy Center 8-2 9
12 Underwood 12-1 14
13 Sioux Central 8-3 NR
14 Jesup 10-2 12
15 Cascade 10-4 NR
Dropped Out: South Central Calhoun (10), MFL-Mar-Mac (15)
Class 3A
1 Cherokee 12-0 1
2 Des Moines Christian 12-1 2
3 Unity Christian 9-1 3
4 Center Point-Urbana 10-2 4
5 Clear Lake 10-1 5
6 Osage 9-1 6
7 West Burlington 12-0 7
8 West Lyon 9-1 8
9 West Liberty 7-3 9
10 Panorama 9-2 10
11 Roland-Story 7-3 11
12 Solon 9-3 13
13 Sioux City Bishop Heelan 7-1 NR
14 Estherville-Lincoln Central 10-2 14
15 Vinton-Shellsburg 11-2 15
Dropped Out: Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (12)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 9-1 1
2 Ballard 10-0 2
3 Gilbert 11-1 3
4 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2 5
5 Central DeWitt 8-1 4
6 North Scott 7-1 7
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 9-2 6
8 Creston 9-3 12
9 Cedar Rapids Xavier 6-3 14
10 Bondurant-Farrar 7-3 9
11 Denison-Schleswig 8-2 8
12 Harlan 9-3 11
13 Dubuque Wahlert 5-4 10
14 Clear Creek-Amana 8-2 NR
15 Winterset 6-4 NR
Dropped Out: Grinnell (13), Benton (15)
Class 5A
1 Johnston 4-0 2
2 Waukee 3-1 1
3 Waterloo West 8-1 3
4 Cedar Falls 9-1 6
5 Southeast Polk 6-2 5
6 Ankeny Centennial 6-1 4
7 Iowa City West 3-3 7
8 Iowa City High 4-2 8
9 Davenport North 2-0 9
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 2-0 10
11 Cedar Rapids Washington 7-1 11
12 Dowling Catholic 6-2 12
13 West Des Moines Valley 2-3 13
14 Indianola 10-1 14
15 Cedar Rapids Prairie 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Dubuque Senior (15)