Iowa high school girls basketball poll update 12-10-20

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - The Briar Cliff women nearly let it get away more than once against #24 Morningside, but after the Mustangs tied it at 78 with under 20 seconds left, Payton Slaughter came up with the put back at the buzzer for an 80-78 Charger win.

The Briar Cliff men and #7 Mustang men were pretty evenly matched in the first half. But the Mustangs pulled away as the Chargers' shots went cold for a 76-58 victory.