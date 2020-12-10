Iowa high school girls basketball poll update 12-10-20

2020 THIRD Iowa Girls High School High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Thursday, December 10, 2020
Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Newell-Fonda 4-0 1
2 Algona Bishop Garrigan 4-0 2
3 St. Ansgar 3-0 3
4 Kingsley-Pierson 4-0 4
5 MMCRU 3-0 5
6 Springville 3-0 6
7 Exira-EHK 3-0 7
8 Collins-Maxwell 6-0 8
9 Montezuma 4-1 10
10 CAM 4-0 13
11 Lynnville-Sully 5-1 8
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-2 12
13 Turkey Valley 2-2 11
14 Winfield-Mount Union 5-0 NR
15 Logan-Magnolia 2-1 NR
Dropped Out: Burlington-Notre Dame (14); Stanton (15)
Class 2A
1 West Branch 3-0 1
2 Maquoketa Valley 3-0 2
3 South Central Calhoun 5-0 3
4 North Linn 3-0 4
5 Dike-New Hartford 3-0 5
6 West Monona 4-0 6
7 Nodaway Valley 3-0 7
8 West Hancock 3-0 9
9 AHSTW 3-1 10
10 Grundy Center 2-0 11
11 Denver 1-2 8
12 Jesup 4-0 13
13 Treynor 4-1 14
14 Sibley-Ocheyedan 4-0 NR
15 Central Lyon 2-1 12
Dropped Out: IKM-Manning (15)
Class 3A
1 Des Moines Christian 5-0 1
2 West Liberty 0-0 2
3 Cherokee 4-0 3
4 Clear Lake 4-0 4
5 Center Point-Urbana 2-1 5
6 Panorama 4-0 6
7 Unity Christian 4-1 7
8 Davenport Assumption 1-2 8
9 Roland-Story 1-1 9
10 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4-0 12
11 Osage 2-1 10
12 Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-0 NR
13 West Lyon 1-1 15
14 Iowa Falls-Alden 4-0 NR
15 Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1-1 11
Dropped Out: Bishop Heelan (13), Solon (14)
Class 4A
1 Glenwood 2-0 1
2 Gilbert 3-0 2
3 Ballard 5-0 3
4 Waverly-Shell Rock 2-0 4
5 Central DeWitt 4-0 5
6 North Scott 1-0 6
7 Dubuque Wahlert 2-1 NR
8 Grinnell 1-0 10
9 Denison-Schleswig 3-1 9
10 Harlan 4-0 11
11 Dallas Center-Grimes 4-1 12
12 Creston 4-1 13
13 Bondurant-Farrar 7
14 Clear Creek-Amana
1-1
2-0 14
15 Keokuk 0-0 15
Dropped Out: Xavier (8)
Class 5A
1 Waterloo West 1-0 1
2 Southeast Polk 1-0 2
3 Johnston 0-0 3
4 Waukee 0-0 4
5 Iowa City West 0-0 5
6 Cedar Falls 2-0 6
7 Ankeny Centennial 0-0 7
8 Iowa City High 0-0 8
9 Davenport North 0-0 9
10 Des Moines Roosevelt 0-0 10
11 Ames 0-0 11
12 Muscatine 0-0 12
13 Dowling Catholic 0-0 13
14 West Des Moines Valley 0-0 14
15 Indianola 3-1 15
Dropped Out: None