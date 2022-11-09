SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local 8-man football team state semifinal games:
#1 Wayland WACO 29, #4 Newell-Fonda 21
#2 Remsen St. Mary’s 42, #3 Lenox 20
