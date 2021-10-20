Iowa high school football polls (10-20-21)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11)8-01101
2. Southeast Polk7-1962
3. Urbandale7-1814
4. Ankeny6-2765
5. Iowa City High7-1597
6. Marion Linn-Mar7-1516
7. West Des Moines Dowling5-34010
8. West Des Moines Valley6-2333
9. Pleasant Valley6-2329
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie6-2278

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Eldridge North Scott (11)8-01101
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier7-1933
3. Indianola7-1846
4. Waverly-Shell Rock7-1725
5. Winterset7-1617
6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central6-2538
7. Bondurant Farrar7-1492
8. Decorah6-2259
9. Norwalk6-2224
(tie)Webster City6-22210

Others receiving votes: Burlington 8. Spencer 3. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Fort Dodge 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (8)8-01051
2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3)8-01012
3. Solon8-0843
4. Humboldt8-0794
5. Manchester West Delaware7-1685
6. Van Horne Benton7-1458
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton6-2379
8. Nevada7-1367
9. Independence7-1356
10. Adel ADM6-213NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 1. Grinnell 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. O-A BCIG (6)7-11012
2. Waukon (4)7-1963
3. State Center West Marshall (1)7-1754
4. Spirit Lake6-2696
5. Greene County7-1645
6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie7-1631
7. Inwood West Lyon6-246T7
8. West Union North Fayette7-138T7
9. Central Lyon-GLR5-31910
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central5-3179

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Oelwein 4. Osceola Clarke 2. New Hampton 2. Monticello 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (10)8-01091
2. Underwood8-0962
3. Sigourney-Keota (1)8-0794
4. Iowa City Regina8-0783
5. Dike-New Hartford8-0685
6. Dyersville Beckman8-0566
7. Pella Christian7-1388
8. AC GC7-0307
9. Hawarden West Sioux7-1269
10. Denver7-12010

Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 4. Waterloo Columbus 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (9)8-01081
2. Troy Mills North Linn (2)8-0972
3. Logan-Magnolia7-1804
4. Grundy Center7-1735
5. Lisbon7-1606
6. Moville Woodbury Central7-1597
7. North Butler7-1413
8. Winthrop East Buchanan7-1379
9. Lynnville-Sully7-117NR
10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley6-212NR

Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 9. Traer North Tama 7. Mount Ayr 2. Belle Plaine 1. Southwest Valley 1.Wapello 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Anita CAM (6)8-01021
2. Montezuma (3)9-0912
3. Easton Valley (1)8-0863
4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)8-0844
5. Wayland WACO8-0575
6. Audubon7-1476
7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley8-0467
8. Lenox8-0458
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck7-11510
10. Newell-Fonda7-113NR

Others receiving votes: Lansing Kee 6. Janesville 5. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 4. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.

