Iowa high school football polls (10-20-21)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 5A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11)
|8-0
|110
|1
|2. Southeast Polk
|7-1
|96
|2
|3. Urbandale
|7-1
|81
|4
|4. Ankeny
|6-2
|76
|5
|5. Iowa City High
|7-1
|59
|7
|6. Marion Linn-Mar
|7-1
|51
|6
|7. West Des Moines Dowling
|5-3
|40
|10
|8. West Des Moines Valley
|6-2
|33
|3
|9. Pleasant Valley
|6-2
|32
|9
|10. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|6-2
|27
|8
Others receiving votes: None.
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Eldridge North Scott (11)
|8-0
|110
|1
|2. Cedar Rapids Xavier
|7-1
|93
|3
|3. Indianola
|7-1
|84
|6
|4. Waverly-Shell Rock
|7-1
|72
|5
|5. Winterset
|7-1
|61
|7
|6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|6-2
|53
|8
|7. Bondurant Farrar
|7-1
|49
|2
|8. Decorah
|6-2
|25
|9
|9. Norwalk
|6-2
|22
|4
|(tie)Webster City
|6-2
|22
|10
Others receiving votes: Burlington 8. Spencer 3. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Fort Dodge 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Harlan (8)
|8-0
|105
|1
|2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3)
|8-0
|101
|2
|3. Solon
|8-0
|84
|3
|4. Humboldt
|8-0
|79
|4
|5. Manchester West Delaware
|7-1
|68
|5
|6. Van Horne Benton
|7-1
|45
|8
|7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|6-2
|37
|9
|8. Nevada
|7-1
|36
|7
|9. Independence
|7-1
|35
|6
|10. Adel ADM
|6-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 1. Grinnell 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. O-A BCIG (6)
|7-1
|101
|2
|2. Waukon (4)
|7-1
|96
|3
|3. State Center West Marshall (1)
|7-1
|75
|4
|4. Spirit Lake
|6-2
|69
|6
|5. Greene County
|7-1
|64
|5
|6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie
|7-1
|63
|1
|7. Inwood West Lyon
|6-2
|46
|T7
|8. West Union North Fayette
|7-1
|38
|T7
|9. Central Lyon-GLR
|5-3
|19
|10
|10. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|5-3
|17
|9
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Oelwein 4. Osceola Clarke 2. New Hampton 2. Monticello 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Van Meter (10)
|8-0
|109
|1
|2. Underwood
|8-0
|96
|2
|3. Sigourney-Keota (1)
|8-0
|79
|4
|4. Iowa City Regina
|8-0
|78
|3
|5. Dike-New Hartford
|8-0
|68
|5
|6. Dyersville Beckman
|8-0
|56
|6
|7. Pella Christian
|7-1
|38
|8
|8. AC GC
|7-0
|30
|7
|9. Hawarden West Sioux
|7-1
|26
|9
|10. Denver
|7-1
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 4. Waterloo Columbus 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Britt West Hancock (9)
|8-0
|108
|1
|2. Troy Mills North Linn (2)
|8-0
|97
|2
|3. Logan-Magnolia
|7-1
|80
|4
|4. Grundy Center
|7-1
|73
|5
|5. Lisbon
|7-1
|60
|6
|6. Moville Woodbury Central
|7-1
|59
|7
|7. North Butler
|7-1
|41
|3
|8. Winthrop East Buchanan
|7-1
|37
|9
|9. Lynnville-Sully
|7-1
|17
|NR
|10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|6-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 9. Traer North Tama 7. Mount Ayr 2. Belle Plaine 1. Southwest Valley 1.Wapello 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Anita CAM (6)
|8-0
|102
|1
|2. Montezuma (3)
|9-0
|91
|2
|3. Easton Valley (1)
|8-0
|86
|3
|4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
|8-0
|84
|4
|5. Wayland WACO
|8-0
|57
|5
|6. Audubon
|7-1
|47
|6
|7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley
|8-0
|46
|7
|8. Lenox
|8-0
|45
|8
|9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|7-1
|15
|10
|10. Newell-Fonda
|7-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lansing Kee 6. Janesville 5. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 4. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.