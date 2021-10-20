Iowa high school football polls (10-20-21)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11) 8-0 110 1 2. Southeast Polk 7-1 96 2 3. Urbandale 7-1 81 4 4. Ankeny 6-2 76 5 5. Iowa City High 7-1 59 7 6. Marion Linn-Mar 7-1 51 6 7. West Des Moines Dowling 5-3 40 10 8. West Des Moines Valley 6-2 33 3 9. Pleasant Valley 6-2 32 9 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 27 8

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Eldridge North Scott (11) 8-0 110 1 2. Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-1 93 3 3. Indianola 7-1 84 6 4. Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 72 5 5. Winterset 7-1 61 7 6. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6-2 53 8 7. Bondurant Farrar 7-1 49 2 8. Decorah 6-2 25 9 9. Norwalk 6-2 22 4 (tie)Webster City 6-2 22 10

Others receiving votes: Burlington 8. Spencer 3. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Fort Dodge 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Harlan (8) 8-0 105 1 2. Boyden-Hull-RV (3) 8-0 101 2 3. Solon 8-0 84 3 4. Humboldt 8-0 79 4 5. Manchester West Delaware 7-1 68 5 6. Van Horne Benton 7-1 45 8 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-2 37 9 8. Nevada 7-1 36 7 9. Independence 7-1 35 6 10. Adel ADM 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 1. Grinnell 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. O-A BCIG (6) 7-1 101 2 2. Waukon (4) 7-1 96 3 3. State Center West Marshall (1) 7-1 75 4 4. Spirit Lake 6-2 69 6 5. Greene County 7-1 64 5 6. Southeast Valley, Gowrie 7-1 63 1 7. Inwood West Lyon 6-2 46 T7 8. West Union North Fayette 7-1 38 T7 9. Central Lyon-GLR 5-3 19 10 10. Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-3 17 9

Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Oelwein 4. Osceola Clarke 2. New Hampton 2. Monticello 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Van Meter (10) 8-0 109 1 2. Underwood 8-0 96 2 3. Sigourney-Keota (1) 8-0 79 4 4. Iowa City Regina 8-0 78 3 5. Dike-New Hartford 8-0 68 5 6. Dyersville Beckman 8-0 56 6 7. Pella Christian 7-1 38 8 8. AC GC 7-0 30 7 9. Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 26 9 10. Denver 7-1 20 10

Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 4. Waterloo Columbus 1.

Class A Record Pts Prv 1. Britt West Hancock (9) 8-0 108 1 2. Troy Mills North Linn (2) 8-0 97 2 3. Logan-Magnolia 7-1 80 4 4. Grundy Center 7-1 73 5 5. Lisbon 7-1 60 6 6. Moville Woodbury Central 7-1 59 7 7. North Butler 7-1 41 3 8. Winthrop East Buchanan 7-1 37 9 9. Lynnville-Sully 7-1 17 NR 10. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-2 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 9. Traer North Tama 7. Mount Ayr 2. Belle Plaine 1. Southwest Valley 1.Wapello 1.

Class 8-Man Record Pts Prv 1. Anita CAM (6) 8-0 102 1 2. Montezuma (3) 9-0 91 2 3. Easton Valley (1) 8-0 86 3 4. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1) 8-0 84 4 5. Wayland WACO 8-0 57 5 6. Audubon 7-1 47 6 7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 8-0 46 7 8. Lenox 8-0 45 8 9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-1 15 10 10. Newell-Fonda 7-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Lansing Kee 6. Janesville 5. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 4. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.