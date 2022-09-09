Class 5A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (9)2-0991
2. Ankeny (1)2-0882
3. Pleasant Valley2-0774
4. Cedar Falls2-0646
5. West Des Moines Dowling1-151T7
6. Cedar Rapids Kennedy2-049T7
7. West Des Moines Valley1-1443
8. Ames2-023NR
9. Johnston1-116NR
10. Urbandale1-1125

Others receiving votes: Sioux City East 7. Ottumwa 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6. Iowa City High 3. Davenport West 2. Des Moines North 1. Dubuque Senior 1. Marion Linn-Mar 1.

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (8)2-0951
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (2)2-0792
3. Waverly-Shell Rock2-0664
4. Indianola2-0643
5. Eldridge North Scott2-0615
6. Iowa CIty Liberty2-0517
7. Bondurant Farrar2-0486
8. Norwalk2-0478
9. Cedar Rapids Washington2-0259
10. Carlisle1-14NR
(tie) Le Mars2-04NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 3. Newton 2. Clear Creek-Amana 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Adel ADM (2)2-0794
2. Humboldt (3)2-0773
3. Harlan (5)1-1732
4. Alleman North Polk2-067T6
5. Mount Vernon2-051NR
6. Van Horne Benton2-0498
7. Solon1-1281
8. MOC-Floyd Valley2-0259
9. Davenport Assumption1-120T6
10. Algona2-019NR

Others receiving votes: DeWitt Central 15. Washington 13. Hampton-Dumont 12. Creston 8. Nevada 8. Independence 3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2. Sioux Center 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (4)2-0812
2. O-A BCIG (2)2-0751
3. Central Lyon-GLR (3)2-0653
4. State Center West Marshall2-0505
5. Spirit Lake2-0464
6. Dubuque Wahlert2-0436
7. West Union North Fayette2-0358
8. Southeast Valley, Gowrie2-0317
9. New Hampton2-0299
10. Centerville2-011NR

Others receiving votes: Greene County 8. Wellman Mid-Prairie 5. Cresco Crestwood 4. Monroe PCM 3. Inwood West Lyon 2. Clear Lake 2. Osceola Clarke 2. Red Oak 2. Shenandoah 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Hawarden West Sioux (7)2-0881
2. Van Meter (2)1-1702
3. Pella Christian2-0645
3. Dyersville Beckman2-0644
5. West Branch2-0446
6. Dike-New Hartford1-1353
7. Hull Western Christian2-030NR
8. Underwood2-025T9
9. Aplington-Parkersburg2-0248
10. Denver2-019T9

Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 15. Durant 11. Wilton 4. Iowa City Regina 1. Cascade 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (4)2-0831
(tie) Grundy Center (4)2-0832
3. Moville Woodbury Central (1)2-0753
4. Lynnville-Sully2-0565
5. Mount Ayr2-0437
6. Alburnett2-0419
7. Troy Mills North Linn1-121NR
8. St. Ansgar1-116NR
9. Hartley HMS1-114NR
10. Ackley AGWSR2-011NR
(tie) A-H-S-T-W, Avoca2-01110

Others receiving votes: Columbus Junction 8. Winthrop East Buchanan 8. Southwest Valley 5. Lawton-Bronson 5. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4. Ogden 3. Paullina South O’Brien 1. North Union 1. Conrad BCLUW 1. Delhi Maquoketa Valley 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (7)2-0881
2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)2-0742
3. Wayland WACO (1)3-0713
4. Newell-Fonda2-0564
5. Anita CAM2-0485
6. Easton Valley1-1388
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck2-0326
8. Lenox2-02810
9. Brooklyn BGM2-011NR
(tie) Maynard West Central3-011NR

Others receiving votes: Central City 8. Baxter 7. Fremont Mills, Tabor 7. Tripoli 7. Collins-Maxwell 3. Bedford 3. Algona Garrigan 2. West HarrisonMondamin 1.