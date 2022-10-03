Class 5A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Pleasant Valley (8)6-01051
2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)5-1952
3. Ankeny5-1863
4. Southeast Polk5-1765
5. Cedar Rapids Prairie5-1657
6. Davenport West6-0398
7. Ankeny Centennial4-235NR
8. Cedar Rapids Kennedy5-1334
9. Cedar Falls4-228NR
10. Ames5-120T9

Others receiving votes: Iowa City High 14. Urbandale 6. West Des Moines Valley 2. Waukee Northwest 1.

Class 4A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (7)6-01061
2. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)6-0912
3. Waverly-Shell Rock (1)6-0903
4. Iowa CIty Liberty5-172T4
5. Indianola5-158T4
6. Carlisle5-1446
7. Newton6-0387
8. Bondurant Farrar5-1358
9. Fort Madison5-02210
10. Eldridge North Scott4-217NR

Others receiving votes: Spencer 12. Epworth Western Dubuque 8. Norwalk 7. Webster City 5.

Class 3A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Humboldt (3)6-0971
2. Adel ADM (1)6-0942
3. Harlan (6)5-1923
4. Mount Vernon (1)6-0854
5. Nevada5-1547
6. Independence6-1528
7. Solon4-2359
8. Alleman North Polk4-2325
9. Creston5-1256
10. Van Horne Benton4-29NR

Others receiving votes: Carroll 8. Hampton-Dumont 7. Algona 4. Manchester West Delaware 4. MOC-Floyd Valley 4. DeWitt Central 2. Fairfield 1.

Class 2A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (5)6-01041
2. Central Lyon-GLR (6)6-01022
3. Spirit Lake6-0843
4. State Center West Marshall6-0804
5. O-A BCIG5-1645
6. Greene County5-136NR
7. Clarion-Goldfield-Downs5-135T9
8. Inwood West Lyon4-2338
9. Osage4-225NR
10. New Hampton5-1206

Others receiving votes: Waukon 6. Monticello 5. Cresco Crestwood 5. Dubuque Wahlert 3. Red Oak 2. Goose Lake Northeast 1.

Class 1A

RecordPtsPrv
1. West Branch (8)6-01051
2. Van Meter (3)5-1922
3. Underwood6-081T3
4. Hawarden West Sioux5-1795
5. Carroll Kuemper6-0597
6. Dike-New Hartford5-1568
7. Aplington-Parkersburg5-1346
8. Durant5-125T3
9. Mediapolis5-122NR
10. Pella Christian5-12010

Others receiving votes: Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 9. Hull Western Christian 8. AC/GC 7. Sigourney-Keota 6. Waterloo Columbus 2.

Class A

RecordPtsPrv
1. Britt West Hancock (6)6-01032
2. Grundy Center (2)6-0911
3. Moville Woodbury Central (2)6-0903
4. Lynnville-Sully6-0724
5. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca6-0695
6. Columbus Junction (1)6-0537
7. Troy Mills North Linn5-1396
8. Winthrop East Buchanan5-1269
9. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic5-11910
10. Alburnett5-113NR

Others receiving votes: Fairbank Wapsie Valley 8. Hartley HMS 7. Mount Ayr 6. St. Ansgar 4. Southwest Valley 4. Mason City Newman 1.

Class 8-Man

RecordPtsPrv
1. Remsen Saint Mary’s (8)6-01041
2. Wayland WACO (2)7-0912
3. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (1)6-0843
4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck6-0656
5. Lenox6-0577
6. Easton Valley4-1545
7. West HarrisonMondamin6-0458
8. Baxter6-0359
9. Newell-Fonda5-1214
10. Fremont Mills, Tabor5-116NR

Others receiving votes: Liberty Center SE Warren 13. Harris-Lake Park 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. Central City 3. Tripoli 3. Anita CAM 3. Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 1.