Iowa high school football playoff preview: South Central Calhoun, OABCIG, and CL/GLR

No games for our teams today but tomorrow is loaded, we have three teams competing for a spot in their class championship: South Central Calhoun, OABCIG, and CLGLR.

Three games on the docket, let’s go in order, starting in 1A with South Central Calhoun. They’ll be taking on Van Meter. And South Central Calhoun felt like a team that was cursed, they’ve been a game away from the Dome 5 times, but this is the first time in school history that they’ve made the semifinals. Even before they were a co-op they couldn’t get in. Led by Cole Corey and Blake McAllister this team is ready to do some damage at the Dome.

“You know we’ve been there as a coaching staff. four of our coaches have been there before, the kids have never been there,” said head coach Bryan Case. “You know we’ve been to this quarterfinal round seven out of the last 11 years. Finally got over the hump. It feels really good”

Moving on to OABCIG, the defending 2A champs now playing in 1A this year. This team has been on a roll all season long, led by QB Cooper DeJean, who put up video game numbers this season: 3808 total yards and 48 touchdowns. This Falcons offense is loaded with talent, and they’re looking forward to playing for another championship.

“Moving down to 1A doesn’t change anything, there’s still good teams and we still gonna come out and play the game,” DeJean said. “So we’re still focused just like we were last year and you got to keep doing what we do: playing defense, stopping the other team, and scoring points on offense.”

Finally, up to 2A for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. Another team that has been seemingly unstoppable all season long. Sophomore quarterback Zach Lutmer is the main weapon with nearly 2000 yards, but there are plenty of other guys, like Kalen Meyer and Cooper Spiess. It’s been a while since the Lions have been to the dome, but they’re ready to get to work.