Iowa high school football first AP poll

For Week 2 of the Iowa high school football season, KCAU9 SportsZone's Game of the Week is OABCIG vs. Spirit Lake.

The OABCIG Falcons come into Week 2 with a 1-0 record after crushing Ridge View 42-0 in their season opener. All-star QB Cooper DeJean torched the Raptors through the air and on the ground, racking up 435 total yards and six touchdowns in the win. DeJean's biggest targets were senior Trust Wells (10 rec, 133 yds) and sophomore Griffin Diersen (100 yds, 2 TDs), so look for the Falcons to air it out again when they take on Spirit Lake.