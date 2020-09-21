Iowa high school football AP polls 9-21-20

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (13)
|4-0
|130
|1
|2. Urbandale
|4-0
|103
|2
|3. West Des Moines Dowling
|4-0
|93
|3
|4. Ankeny
|3-1
|88
|5
|5. Pleasant Valley
|4-0
|60
|10
|6. Johnston
|3-1
|59
|8
|7. Iowa City West
|2-0
|50
|7
|8. Waukee
|2-2
|35
|6
|9. Dubuque Hempstead
|3-1
|28
|NR
|10. West Des Moines Valley
|1-2
|27
|4
Others receiving votes: Bettendorf 11. Fort Dodge 9. Council Bluffs Lincoln 5.Cedar Falls 5. Waterloo West 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 4. Dubuque Senior 3.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)
|4-0
|105
|2
|2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2)
|4-0
|103
|4
|3. Dallas Center-Grimes (4)
|3-0
|101
|1
|(tie) Harlan (2)
|4-0
|101
|3
|5. Washington (2)
|4-0
|84
|5
|6. Davenport Assumption
|4-0
|69
|6
|7. Webster City
|4-0
|37
|7
|8. Decorah
|4-0
|33
|9
|9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|3-1
|25
|8
|10. Manchester West Delaware
|4-1
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Nevada 14. Grinnell 8. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Eldridge North Scott 5. Glenwood 3. Mason City 3. Spencer 1. Huxley Ballard 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Inwood West Lyon (3)
|4-0
|115
|3
|2. Williamsburg (3)
|4-0
|113
|1
|3. Monroe PCM (5)
|4-0
|111
|2
|4. Central Lyon-GLR (2)
|4-0
|97
|4
|5. Sioux Center
|4-0
|67
|6
|6. Mount Vernon
|4-0
|59
|5
|7. Monticello
|3-0
|40
|10
|8. Waukon
|3-1
|37
|7
|9. Camanche
|3-1
|16
|NR
|10. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|3-1
|15
|8
Others receiving votes: West Liberty 8. Atlantic 6. Spirit Lake 6. State Center West Marshall 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Maquoketa 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Solon 2. Wellman Mid-Prairie 1. Iowa Falls-Alden 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. O-A BCIG (11)
|4-0
|120
|1
|2. South Central Calhoun (2)
|4-0
|108
|3
|3. Van Meter
|4-0
|106
|2
|4. Underwood
|4-0
|87
|4
|5. Sigourney-Keota
|4-0
|68
|5
|6. Emmetsburg
|4-0
|57
|6
|7. Jewell South Hamilton
|4-0
|52
|9
|8. Pleasantville
|4-0
|44
|10
|9. Durant
|3-0
|33
|7
|10. Hawarden West Sioux
|3-1
|23
|NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 10. Waterloo Columbus 9. Mount Ayr 4. Hull Western Christian 3. West Branch 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grundy Center (8)
|4-0
|122
|1
|2. St. Ansgar (4)
|4-0
|117
|2
|3. Iowa City Regina (1)
|3-1
|91
|3
|4. Calmar South Winneshiek
|4-0
|82
|5
|5. Edgewood-Colesburg
|4-0
|74
|4
|6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|4-0
|73
|6
|7. Britt West Hancock
|3-1
|47
|9
|8. Lisbon
|3-1
|24
|7
|9. Logan-Magnolia
|3-1
|18
|8
|(tie) Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|3-1
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Moville Woodbury Central 14. Belle Plaine 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 6. Lake Mills 6. Lawton-Bronson 2. Oakland Riverside 2. Ridge View 2. Riverside Highland 1. Mason City Newman 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Audubon (3)
|4-0
|115
|2
|2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7)
|2-0
|102
|1
|3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (2)
|4-0
|94
|4
|4. Anita CAM
|4-0
|91
|3
|5. Montezuma
|4-0
|68
|6
|(tie) Fremont Mills, Tabor
|3-0
|68
|5
|7. Newell-Fonda
|4-0
|63
|7
|8. Easton Valley (1)
|4-0
|58
|8
|9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|4-0
|22
|10
|10. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|4-0
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tripoli 6. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Woodbine 3. Springville 3. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 3. New London 3. Lenox 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.