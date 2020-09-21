Iowa high school football AP polls 9-21-20

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (13)4-01301
2. Urbandale4-01032
3. West Des Moines Dowling4-0933
4. Ankeny3-1885
5. Pleasant Valley4-06010
6. Johnston3-1598
7. Iowa City West2-0507
8. Waukee2-2356
9. Dubuque Hempstead3-128NR
10. West Des Moines Valley1-2274

Others receiving votes: Bettendorf 11. Fort Dodge 9. Council Bluffs Lincoln 5.Cedar Falls 5. Waterloo West 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 4. Dubuque Senior 3.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3)4-01052
2. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2)4-01034
3. Dallas Center-Grimes (4)3-01011
(tie) Harlan (2)4-01013
5. Washington (2)4-0845
6. Davenport Assumption4-0696
7. Webster City4-0377
8. Decorah4-0339
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton3-1258
10. Manchester West Delaware4-11610

Others receiving votes: Nevada 14. Grinnell 8. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Eldridge North Scott 5. Glenwood 3. Mason City 3. Spencer 1. Huxley Ballard 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Inwood West Lyon (3)4-01153
2. Williamsburg (3)4-01131
3. Monroe PCM (5)4-01112
4. Central Lyon-GLR (2)4-0974
5. Sioux Center4-0676
6. Mount Vernon4-0595
7. Monticello3-04010
8. Waukon3-1377
9. Camanche3-116NR
10. Estherville-Lincoln Central3-1158

Others receiving votes: West Liberty 8. Atlantic 6. Spirit Lake 6. State Center West Marshall 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Maquoketa 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Solon 2. Wellman Mid-Prairie 1. Iowa Falls-Alden 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. O-A BCIG (11)4-01201
2. South Central Calhoun (2)4-01083
3. Van Meter4-01062
4. Underwood4-0874
5. Sigourney-Keota4-0685
6. Emmetsburg4-0576
7. Jewell South Hamilton4-0529
8. Pleasantville4-04410
9. Durant3-0337
10. Hawarden West Sioux3-123NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 10. Waterloo Columbus 9. Mount Ayr 4. Hull Western Christian 3. West Branch 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grundy Center (8)4-01221
2. St. Ansgar (4)4-01172
3. Iowa City Regina (1)3-1913
4. Calmar South Winneshiek4-0825
5. Edgewood-Colesburg4-0744
6. Fairbank Wapsie Valley4-0736
7. Britt West Hancock3-1479
8. Lisbon3-1247
9. Logan-Magnolia3-1188
(tie) Monona MFL-Mar-Mac3-118NR

Others receiving votes: Moville Woodbury Central 14. Belle Plaine 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 6. Lake Mills 6. Lawton-Bronson 2. Oakland Riverside 2. Ridge View 2. Riverside Highland 1. Mason City Newman 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Audubon (3)4-01152
2. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7)2-01021
3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (2)4-0944
4. Anita CAM4-0913
5. Montezuma4-0686
(tie) Fremont Mills, Tabor3-0685
7. Newell-Fonda4-0637
8. Easton Valley (1)4-0588
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck4-02210
10. Coon Rapids-Bayard4-07NR

Others receiving votes: Tripoli 6. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Woodbine 3. Springville 3. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 3. New London 3. Lenox 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.

