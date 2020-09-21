Iowa high school football AP polls 9-21-20

For Week 5 of the high school football season, KCAU9 SportsZone’s Iowa Corn Game of the Week is #5 Sioux Center vs. #4 Central Lyon/G-LR.

The Lions have been on a roll on both sides of the ball so far this year. On offense, they score on average 41 points per game, while on defense they hold their opponents to an average of 5 points per game. Kalen Meyer, Cooper Spiess, and Zach Lutmer are still the offensive powerhouses for this team. The QB Lutmer has a bunch of scores so far this year, and he'll be looking to add some more.