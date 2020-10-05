Iowa high school football AP poll – 10-5-20

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (11)5-01361
2. Ankeny (2)5-11163
3. Urbandale (1)5-01152
4. West Des Moines Dowling4-1874
5. Pleasant Valley6-0855
6. Waukee4-2656
7. Dubuque Hempstead5-1577
8. Iowa City West3-0568
9. Council Bluffs Lincoln5-118NR
10. Sioux City East5-114NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Cedar Falls 3. Indianola 3. West Des Moines Valley 3. Johnston 2. Bettendorf 2. Fort Dodge 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6)6-01211
2. Dallas Center-Grimes (3)5-01122
3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2)5-01103
4. Harlan (1)6-01014
5. Washington (2)6-0905
6. Davenport Assumption6-0776
7. Webster City6-0557
8. Manchester West Delaware6-14110
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton5-1339
10. Eldridge North Scott3-113NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Huxley Ballard 6. Grinnell 2. Epworth Western Dubuque 1. Decorah 1. Nevada 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Inwood West Lyon (3)6-01232
1. Williamsburg (4)6-01231
3. Monroe PCM (5)6-01203
4. Central Lyon-GLR (2)6-01094
5. Waukon4-1697
6. Camanche5-1688
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central4-1439
8. Atlantic5-130NR
9. Solon4-228NR
10. Spirit Lake3-213NR

Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 12. Monticello 12. Mount Vernon 10. Sioux Center 6. Independence 2. Orange City Unity Christian 2.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. O-A BCIG (13)6-01351
2. Van Meter6-01212
3. Sigourney-Keota (1)6-01074
4. Jewell South Hamilton6-0935
5. Emmetsburg5-0836
6. Southeast Valley6-0678
7. Underwood5-1543
8. South Central Calhoun4-1379
9. Mount Ayr5-120NR
10. Hawarden West Sioux4-21810

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 16. Pleasantville 9. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 4. Woodward-Granger 2. Dyersville Beckman 2. Cascade 1. Panora Panorama 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grundy Center (9)6-01341
2. St. Ansgar (1)6-01202
3. Iowa City Regina (3)5-11133
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1)6-0955
5. Britt West Hancock5-1746
6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac5-1599
7. Logan-Magnolia5-1527
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley5-1458
9. Calmar South Winneshiek5-1344
10. Lisbon4-22310

Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 9. Oakland Riverside 7. Southwest Valley 6, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. 14, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. 14, Wapello 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11)4-0130T1
2. Audubon (1)5-0118T1
3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)5-01123
4. Anita CAM5-0914
5. Montezuma (1)6-0835
6. Fremont Mills, Tabor3-0567
7. Coon Rapids-Bayard6-047T9
8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck6-045T9
9. Newell-Fonda5-1406
10. Easton Valley5-1208

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Oklahoma High School Scores