Iowa high school football AP poll – 10-5-20

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (11)
|5-0
|136
|1
|2. Ankeny (2)
|5-1
|116
|3
|3. Urbandale (1)
|5-0
|115
|2
|4. West Des Moines Dowling
|4-1
|87
|4
|5. Pleasant Valley
|6-0
|85
|5
|6. Waukee
|4-2
|65
|6
|7. Dubuque Hempstead
|5-1
|57
|7
|8. Iowa City West
|3-0
|56
|8
|9. Council Bluffs Lincoln
|5-1
|18
|NR
|10. Sioux City East
|5-1
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Prairie 7. Cedar Falls 3. Indianola 3. West Des Moines Valley 3. Johnston 2. Bettendorf 2. Fort Dodge 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (6)
|6-0
|121
|1
|2. Dallas Center-Grimes (3)
|5-0
|112
|2
|3. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2)
|5-0
|110
|3
|4. Harlan (1)
|6-0
|101
|4
|5. Washington (2)
|6-0
|90
|5
|6. Davenport Assumption
|6-0
|77
|6
|7. Webster City
|6-0
|55
|7
|8. Manchester West Delaware
|6-1
|41
|10
|9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
|5-1
|33
|9
|10. Eldridge North Scott
|3-1
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Madison 6. Huxley Ballard 6. Grinnell 2. Epworth Western Dubuque 1. Decorah 1. Nevada 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Inwood West Lyon (3)
|6-0
|123
|2
|1. Williamsburg (4)
|6-0
|123
|1
|3. Monroe PCM (5)
|6-0
|120
|3
|4. Central Lyon-GLR (2)
|6-0
|109
|4
|5. Waukon
|4-1
|69
|7
|6. Camanche
|5-1
|68
|8
|7. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|4-1
|43
|9
|8. Atlantic
|5-1
|30
|NR
|9. Solon
|4-2
|28
|NR
|10. Spirit Lake
|3-2
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: State Center West Marshall 12. Monticello 12. Mount Vernon 10. Sioux Center 6. Independence 2. Orange City Unity Christian 2.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. O-A BCIG (13)
|6-0
|135
|1
|2. Van Meter
|6-0
|121
|2
|3. Sigourney-Keota (1)
|6-0
|107
|4
|4. Jewell South Hamilton
|6-0
|93
|5
|5. Emmetsburg
|5-0
|83
|6
|6. Southeast Valley
|6-0
|67
|8
|7. Underwood
|5-1
|54
|3
|8. South Central Calhoun
|4-1
|37
|9
|9. Mount Ayr
|5-1
|20
|NR
|10. Hawarden West Sioux
|4-2
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Columbus 16. Pleasantville 9. Pocahontas Area-Laurens-Marathon 4. Woodward-Granger 2. Dyersville Beckman 2. Cascade 1. Panora Panorama 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grundy Center (9)
|6-0
|134
|1
|2. St. Ansgar (1)
|6-0
|120
|2
|3. Iowa City Regina (3)
|5-1
|113
|3
|4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1)
|6-0
|95
|5
|5. Britt West Hancock
|5-1
|74
|6
|6. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|5-1
|59
|9
|7. Logan-Magnolia
|5-1
|52
|7
|8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|5-1
|45
|8
|9. Calmar South Winneshiek
|5-1
|34
|4
|10. Lisbon
|4-2
|23
|10
Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 9. Oakland Riverside 7. Southwest Valley 6, Council Bluffs St. Albert 3. 14, Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. 14, Wapello 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (11)
|4-0
|130
|T1
|2. Audubon (1)
|5-0
|118
|T1
|3. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
|5-0
|112
|3
|4. Anita CAM
|5-0
|91
|4
|5. Montezuma (1)
|6-0
|83
|5
|6. Fremont Mills, Tabor
|3-0
|56
|7
|7. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|6-0
|47
|T9
|8. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|6-0
|45
|T9
|9. Newell-Fonda
|5-1
|40
|6
|10. Easton Valley
|5-1
|20
|8