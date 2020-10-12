Iowa high school football AP Poll (10-12-20)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Southeast Polk (11)6-01361
2. Ankeny (2)6-11252
3. West Des Moines Dowling5-1994
4. Pleasant Valley (1)7-0975
5. Waukee5-2906
6. Dubuque Hempstead6-1637
7. Iowa City West4-0578
8. Urbandale5-1473
9. Sioux City East6-12610
10. Cedar Rapids Prairie4-212NR

Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 7. Council Bluffs Lincoln 4. West Des Moines Valley 4. Bettendorf 3.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7)7-01251
2. Harlan (1)7-01144
3. Washington (2)7-01025
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (3)6-01002
5. Davenport Assumption (1)7-0956
6. Webster City7-0647
7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central5-1553
8. Manchester West Delaware7-1528
9. Huxley Ballard6-120NR
(tie) Eldridge North Scott4-12010

Others receiving votes: Decorah 10. Fort Madison 6. Spencer 3. Nevada 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1. Pella 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Williamsburg (5)7-0129T1
2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)7-01254
3. Monroe PCM (4)7-01213
4. Inwood West Lyon6-188T1
5. Waukon5-1765
6. Camanche6-1716
7. Solon5-2379
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central5-1357
9. Atlantic6-1328
10. State Center West Marshall6-121NR

Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 15. Mount Vernon 12. Monticello 5. Sioux Center 3.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. O-A BCIG (12)7-01351
2. Van Meter (1)7-01252
3. Sigourney-Keota (1)7-01093
4. Jewell South Hamilton7-01014
5. Southeast Valley7-0816
6. Underwood6-1687
7. South Central Calhoun5-1528
8. Mount Ayr6-1309
9. Emmetsburg5-1255
10. Waterloo Columbus6-120NR

Others receiving votes: Hawarden West Sioux 18. Panora Panorama 3. Hull Western Christian 1. Cascade 1. Dike-New Hartford 1.

Class A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grundy Center (10)7-01351
2. St. Ansgar (1)7-01172
3. Iowa City Regina (2)6-11113
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1)7-0954
5. Britt West Hancock6-1695
6. Logan-Magnolia6-1647
7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac6-1616
8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley6-1438
9. Calmar South Winneshiek6-1409
10. Lisbon5-21410

Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert 5. Belle Plaine 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. Riverside Highland 1.

Class 8-Man
RecordPtsPrv
1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (12)5-01321
2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)7-01143
3. Audubon5-01132
4. Anita CAM6-0944
5. Montezuma (1)7-0835
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard7-0657
7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck7-0438
8. Easton Valley6-13310
9. Newell-Fonda6-1289
10. Fremont Mills, Tabor3-1236

Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 20. Janesville 10. North English English Valleys 9. New London 2. Tripoli 1.

Oklahoma High School Scores