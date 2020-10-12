Iowa high school football AP Poll (10-12-20)

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Southeast Polk (11)
|6-0
|136
|1
|2. Ankeny (2)
|6-1
|125
|2
|3. West Des Moines Dowling
|5-1
|99
|4
|4. Pleasant Valley (1)
|7-0
|97
|5
|5. Waukee
|5-2
|90
|6
|6. Dubuque Hempstead
|6-1
|63
|7
|7. Iowa City West
|4-0
|57
|8
|8. Urbandale
|5-1
|47
|3
|9. Sioux City East
|6-1
|26
|10
|10. Cedar Rapids Prairie
|4-2
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Cedar Falls 7. Council Bluffs Lincoln 4. West Des Moines Valley 4. Bettendorf 3.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7)
|7-0
|125
|1
|2. Harlan (1)
|7-0
|114
|4
|3. Washington (2)
|7-0
|102
|5
|4. Dallas Center-Grimes (3)
|6-0
|100
|2
|5. Davenport Assumption (1)
|7-0
|95
|6
|6. Webster City
|7-0
|64
|7
|7. Council Bluffs Lewis Central
|5-1
|55
|3
|8. Manchester West Delaware
|7-1
|52
|8
|9. Huxley Ballard
|6-1
|20
|NR
|(tie) Eldridge North Scott
|4-1
|20
|10
Others receiving votes: Decorah 10. Fort Madison 6. Spencer 3. Nevada 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1. Pella 1.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Williamsburg (5)
|7-0
|129
|T1
|2. Central Lyon-GLR (5)
|7-0
|125
|4
|3. Monroe PCM (4)
|7-0
|121
|3
|4. Inwood West Lyon
|6-1
|88
|T1
|5. Waukon
|5-1
|76
|5
|6. Camanche
|6-1
|71
|6
|7. Solon
|5-2
|37
|9
|8. Estherville-Lincoln Central
|5-1
|35
|7
|9. Atlantic
|6-1
|32
|8
|10. State Center West Marshall
|6-1
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Spirit Lake 15. Mount Vernon 12. Monticello 5. Sioux Center 3.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. O-A BCIG (12)
|7-0
|135
|1
|2. Van Meter (1)
|7-0
|125
|2
|3. Sigourney-Keota (1)
|7-0
|109
|3
|4. Jewell South Hamilton
|7-0
|101
|4
|5. Southeast Valley
|7-0
|81
|6
|6. Underwood
|6-1
|68
|7
|7. South Central Calhoun
|5-1
|52
|8
|8. Mount Ayr
|6-1
|30
|9
|9. Emmetsburg
|5-1
|25
|5
|10. Waterloo Columbus
|6-1
|20
|NR
Others receiving votes: Hawarden West Sioux 18. Panora Panorama 3. Hull Western Christian 1. Cascade 1. Dike-New Hartford 1.
|Class A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grundy Center (10)
|7-0
|135
|1
|2. St. Ansgar (1)
|7-0
|117
|2
|3. Iowa City Regina (2)
|6-1
|111
|3
|4. Edgewood-Colesburg (1)
|7-0
|95
|4
|5. Britt West Hancock
|6-1
|69
|5
|6. Logan-Magnolia
|6-1
|64
|7
|7. Monona MFL-Mar-Mac
|6-1
|61
|6
|8. Fairbank Wapsie Valley
|6-1
|43
|8
|9. Calmar South Winneshiek
|6-1
|40
|9
|10. Lisbon
|5-2
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Oakland Riverside 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert 5. Belle Plaine 3. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 1. Riverside Highland 1.
|Class 8-Man
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (12)
|5-0
|132
|1
|2. Remsen Saint Mary’s (1)
|7-0
|114
|3
|3. Audubon
|5-0
|113
|2
|4. Anita CAM
|6-0
|94
|4
|5. Montezuma (1)
|7-0
|83
|5
|6. Coon Rapids-Bayard
|7-0
|65
|7
|7. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|7-0
|43
|8
|8. Easton Valley
|6-1
|33
|10
|9. Newell-Fonda
|6-1
|28
|9
|10. Fremont Mills, Tabor
|3-1
|23
|6
Others receiving votes: Martensdale-St. Marys 20. Janesville 10. North English English Valleys 9. New London 2. Tripoli 1.