LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) - On Monday the Wynot girl's basketball team went down to the wire with Ponca to claim their second straight Lewis and Clark Conference tournament championship. The Blue Devils are the two-time reigning Class D2 state champs, but lost six seniors from their championship team in 2020. The win at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge high school proved to be a shot of confidence as the Wynot girls hope to defend their title, and make it a three-peat.