SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –

BASEBALL SCORES

Sioux City North – 4, Ankeny Centennial – 1 (Game 1)

West Sioux – 6 Sibley-Ocheyedan – 3

Lawton-Bronson – 3, Logan-Magnolia – 0

West Hancock – 3, Harris-Lake Park – 0