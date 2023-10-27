FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCAU) – Our local Iowa high school Class 1A and 4A runners competed at the Iowa high School Cross Country Championships in Fort Dodge with our 2A and 3A runners competing tomorrow.

Here’s a look at some of the notable results:

Class 1A

Boys 5000M – Ben Byers (Sibley-Ocheyedan) – 13th place, 16:31.4 (personal-best time)

Girls 5000M – Nora Peterson (Alta-Aurelia) – 4th place, 19:01.9 (season-best time)

Girls Team – Hinton – 13th place *Kyra Peters’ 45th place finish set new school record, 20:40.1

Boys Team – Sibley-Ocheyedan – 16th place

Class 4A

Boys 5000M – Natneal Kifile (Sioux City North) – 3rd place, 15:25.6

