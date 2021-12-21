The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (2) 5-1 100 2 2. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (8) 6-0 98 1 3. Pleasant Valley 6-0 78 8 4. Waukee Northwes 5-1 60 9 5. Sioux City, East 7-1 57 6 6. Johnston 5-1 49 3 7. Iowa City, West 6-0 44 NR (tie) Cedar Falls (1) 3-1 44 4 9. Valley, West Des Moines 6-0 37 10 10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 5-1 34 5

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 19. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 10. Waterloo, West 9. Mason City 8. Waterloo, East 7. Cedar Rapids, Washington 3. Des Moines, Hoover 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 1. Linn-Mar, Marion 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Dallas Center-Grimes (10) 5-0 113 1 2. Harlan (1) 6-0 95 5 3. Estherville Lincoln Central (4) 7-1 81 2 4. Ballard 5-1 76 4 5. Washington 6-0 74 T5 6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 4-1 47 9 7. Clear Creek-Amana 6-0 43 NR 8. Clear Lake (1) 4-1 35 3 9. Fort Madison 6-0 34 NR 10. Pella 4-2 28 8

Others receiving votes: Bondurant Farrar 25. Denison-Schleswig 21. Humboldt 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 13. Decorah 10. Hampton-Dumont 9. Dubuque Wahlert 8. Charles City 7. Spencer 5. Clarke, Osceola 2. Central Clinton, De Witt 2.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Van Meter (1) 6-0 80 T5 2. Denver (2) 7-1 67 3 3. Central Lyon (2) 6-0 59 7 4. Western Christian, Hull 5-2 58 2 5. Aplington-Parkersburg (2) 5-1 49 1 6. Monticello 7-0 38 9 7. Des Moines Christian 5-1 33 T5 (tie) Boyden-Hull 5-1 33 6 9. Camanche 6-0 28 8 (tie) Clarion-Goldfield 6-0 28 NR

Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 22. Roland-Story, Story City 19. Treynor 19. Osage 9. Jesup 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7. Forest City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 6. Pella Christian 4. Mediapolis 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Williamsburg 3. Wilton 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10) 8-0 109 1 2. Grand View Christian 8-0 97 2 3. Easton Valley 7-0 80 4 4. St. Mary’s, Remsen 6-0 62 5 5. Martensdale-St. Marys 6-0 48 8 6. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (1) 6-0 47 9 7. Lake Mills 7-0 46 10 8. North Mahaska, New Sharon 7-0 26 NR 9. Newman Catholic, Mason City (1) 7-0 25 NR 10. New London 5-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Janesville 17. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13. Edgewood-Colesburg 13. Montezuma 9. West Fork, Sheffield 9. Dunkerton 7. WACO, Wayland 4. Springville 2. CAM, Anita 2. West Harrison, Mondamin 1. Danville 1. Madrid 1. East Mills 1.