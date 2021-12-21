The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ames (2)5-11002
2. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (8)6-0981
3. Pleasant Valley6-0788
4. Waukee Northwes5-1609
5. Sioux City, East7-1576
6. Johnston5-1493
7. Iowa City, West6-044NR
(tie) Cedar Falls (1)3-1444
9. Valley, West Des Moines6-03710
10. Prairie, Cedar Rapids5-1345

Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 19. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 10. Waterloo, West 9. Mason City 8. Waterloo, East 7. Cedar Rapids, Washington 3. Des Moines, Hoover 1. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 1. Linn-Mar, Marion 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (10)5-01131
2. Harlan (1)6-0955
3. Estherville Lincoln Central (4)7-1812
4. Ballard5-1764
5. Washington6-074T5
6. Xavier, Cedar Rapids4-1479
7. Clear Creek-Amana6-043NR
8. Clear Lake (1)4-1353
9. Fort Madison6-034NR
10. Pella4-2288

Others receiving votes: Bondurant Farrar 25. Denison-Schleswig 21. Humboldt 13. Waverly-Shell Rock 13. Decorah 10. Hampton-Dumont 9. Dubuque Wahlert 8. Charles City 7. Spencer 5. Clarke, Osceola 2. Central Clinton, De Witt 2.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Van Meter (1)6-080T5
2. Denver (2)7-1673
3. Central Lyon (2)6-0597
4. Western Christian, Hull5-2582
5. Aplington-Parkersburg (2)5-1491
6. Monticello7-0389
7. Des Moines Christian5-133T5
(tie) Boyden-Hull5-1336
9. Camanche6-0288
(tie) Clarion-Goldfield6-028NR

Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 22. Roland-Story, Story City 19. Treynor 19. Osage 9. Jesup 8. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7. Forest City 6. Unity Christian, Orange City 6. Pella Christian 4. Mediapolis 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Williamsburg 3. Wilton 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10)8-01091
2. Grand View Christian8-0972
3. Easton Valley7-0804
4. St. Mary’s, Remsen6-0625
5. Martensdale-St. Marys6-0488
6. A-H-S-TW, Avoca(1)6-0479
7. Lake Mills7-04610
8. North Mahaska, New Sharon7-026NR
9. Newman Catholic, Mason City (1)7-025NR
10. New London5-024NR

Others receiving votes: Janesville 17. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 13. Edgewood-Colesburg 13. Montezuma 9. West Fork, Sheffield 9. Dunkerton 7. WACO, Wayland 4. Springville 2. CAM, Anita 2. West Harrison, Mondamin 1. Danville 1. Madrid 1. East Mills 1.