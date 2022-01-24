The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (6) 9-1 87 1 2. Pleasant Valley (3) 12-0 82 2 3. Waukee Northwes 11-2 65 3 4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 10-2 46 5 5. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 10-2 42 6 6. Cedar Falls 9-2 31 7 (tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids 9-1 31 4 8. Ankeny 10-2 28 8 (tie) Johnston 11-2 28 9 10. Sioux City, East 10-2 24 10 (tie) Iowa City, West 10-2 24 10

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 5. Davenport, North 1. Valley, West Des Moines 1.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Fort Madison (9) 12-0 90 1 2. Washington 13-1 75 4 3. Harlan 11-2 66 2 4. Dallas Center-Grimes 10-2 63 6 5. Decorah 12-1 44 9 6. Humboldt 12-1 41 3 7. Central Clinton, De Witt 11-2 23 10 8. Pella 10-4 22 5 9. Spencer 10-3 17 8 10. Marion 11-3 14 NR (tie) Dubuque Wahlert 8-3 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Estherville Lincoln Central 8. Clear Lake 7. Winterset 4. Ballard 4. Denison-Schleswig 3.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Monticello (3) 14-0 72 4 2. Boyden-Hull (1) 12-1 65 7 3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (2) 14-0 64 6 4. Aplington-Parkersburg (2) 12-1 62 3 5. Western Christian, Hull (1) 13-1 61 5 6. Van Meter 13-1 51 2 7. Central Lyon 13-1 50 1 8. Williamsburg 13-2 23 10 9. Camanche 12-2 15 8 10. Central Decatur, Leon 12-1 8 NR (tie) Des Moines Christian 12-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 7. South Central Calhoun 5. Roland-Story, Story City 3. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Grand View Christian (8) 21-0 89 1 2. St. Mary’s, Remsen 15-0 75 2 3. North Linn, Troy Mills 24-2 70 3 4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (1) 14-0 57 4 5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15-0 55 6 6. Lake Mills 15-0 54 5 7. Martensdale-St. Marys 12-1 19 T7 7. Easton Valley 12-2 19 9 9. Newman Catholic, Mason City 10-1 14 10 10. Danville 13-1 10 NR

Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 6. Newell-Fonda 6. New London 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. WACO, Wayland 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. West Harrison, Mondamin 3. Iowa Valley, Marengo 1. North Mahaska, New Sharon 1.