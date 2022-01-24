The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ames (6)9-1871
2. Pleasant Valley (3)12-0822
3. Waukee Northwes11-2653
4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln10-2465
5. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy10-2426
6. Cedar Falls9-2317
(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids9-1314
8. Ankeny10-2288
(tie) Johnston11-2289
10. Sioux City, East10-22410
(tie) Iowa City, West10-22410

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 5. Davenport, North 1. Valley, West Des Moines 1.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Fort Madison (9)12-0901
2. Washington13-1754
3. Harlan11-2662
4. Dallas Center-Grimes10-2636
5. Decorah12-1449
6. Humboldt12-1413
7. Central Clinton, De Witt11-22310
8. Pella10-4225
9. Spencer10-3178
10. Marion11-314NR
(tie) Dubuque Wahlert8-314NR

Others receiving votes: Estherville Lincoln Central 8. Clear Lake 7. Winterset 4. Ballard 4. Denison-Schleswig 3.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Monticello (3)14-0724
2. Boyden-Hull (1)12-1657
3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (2)14-0646
4. Aplington-Parkersburg (2)12-1623
5. Western Christian, Hull(1)13-1615
6. Van Meter13-1512
7. Central Lyon13-1501
8. Williamsburg13-22310
9. Camanche12-2158
10. Central Decatur, Leon12-18NR
(tie) Des Moines Christian12-28NR

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 7. South Central Calhoun 5. Roland-Story, Story City 3. Pella Christian 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grand View Christian (8)21-0891
2. St. Mary’s, Remsen15-0752
3. North Linn, Troy Mills24-2703
4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca(1)14-0574
5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck15-0556
6. Lake Mills15-0545
7. Martensdale-St. Marys12-119T7
7. Easton Valley12-2199
9. Newman Catholic, Mason City10-11410
10. Danville13-110NR

Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 6. Newell-Fonda 6. New London 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. WACO, Wayland 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. West Harrison, Mondamin 3. Iowa Valley, Marengo 1. North Mahaska, New Sharon 1.