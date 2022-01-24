The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Ames (6)
|9-1
|87
|1
|2. Pleasant Valley (3)
|12-0
|82
|2
|3. Waukee Northwes
|11-2
|65
|3
|4. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|10-2
|46
|5
|5. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
|10-2
|42
|6
|6. Cedar Falls
|9-2
|31
|7
|(tie) Prairie, Cedar Rapids
|9-1
|31
|4
|8. Ankeny
|10-2
|28
|8
|(tie) Johnston
|11-2
|28
|9
|10. Sioux City, East
|10-2
|24
|10
|(tie) Iowa City, West
|10-2
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial 5. Davenport, North 1. Valley, West Des Moines 1.
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Fort Madison (9)
|12-0
|90
|1
|2. Washington
|13-1
|75
|4
|3. Harlan
|11-2
|66
|2
|4. Dallas Center-Grimes
|10-2
|63
|6
|5. Decorah
|12-1
|44
|9
|6. Humboldt
|12-1
|41
|3
|7. Central Clinton, De Witt
|11-2
|23
|10
|8. Pella
|10-4
|22
|5
|9. Spencer
|10-3
|17
|8
|10. Marion
|11-3
|14
|NR
|(tie) Dubuque Wahlert
|8-3
|14
|NR
Others receiving votes: Estherville Lincoln Central 8. Clear Lake 7. Winterset 4. Ballard 4. Denison-Schleswig 3.
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Monticello (3)
|14-0
|72
|4
|2. Boyden-Hull (1)
|12-1
|65
|7
|3. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (2)
|14-0
|64
|6
|4. Aplington-Parkersburg (2)
|12-1
|62
|3
|5. Western Christian, Hull
|(1)
|13-1
|61
|5
|6. Van Meter
|13-1
|51
|2
|7. Central Lyon
|13-1
|50
|1
|8. Williamsburg
|13-2
|23
|10
|9. Camanche
|12-2
|15
|8
|10. Central Decatur, Leon
|12-1
|8
|NR
|(tie) Des Moines Christian
|12-2
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 7. South Central Calhoun 5. Roland-Story, Story City 3. Pella Christian 1.
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Grand View Christian (8)
|21-0
|89
|1
|2. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|15-0
|75
|2
|3. North Linn, Troy Mills
|24-2
|70
|3
|4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|(1)
|14-0
|57
|4
|5. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
|15-0
|55
|6
|6. Lake Mills
|15-0
|54
|5
|7. Martensdale-St. Marys
|12-1
|19
|T7
|7. Easton Valley
|12-2
|19
|9
|9. Newman Catholic, Mason City
|10-1
|14
|10
|10. Danville
|13-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Dunkerton 6. Newell-Fonda 6. New London 5. Winfield-Mount Union 5. WACO, Wayland 3. Edgewood-Colesburg 3. West Harrison, Mondamin 3. Iowa Valley, Marengo 1. North Mahaska, New Sharon 1.