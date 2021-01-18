Iowa high school boys basketball rankings – 1-18-21

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Cedar Falls (8)7-0981
2. Waukee (2)4-187T2
3. Johnston3-1794
4. Ankeny Centennial6-1705
5. Valley, West Des Moines5-156T2
6. Iowa City Liberty3-0456
7. Dubuque, Hempstead6-23010
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln7-3279
9. Des Moines, Hoover3-014NR
10. North Scott, Eldridge7-212NR
Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 11. Davenport, North 7. Pleasant Valley 5. Indianola 4. Sioux City, East 4. Ottumwa 1.¤
Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Pella (6)10-0931
2. Carroll (3)10-0882
3. Assumption, Davenport10-1743
4. Ballard (1)8-1674
5. Monticello10-0665
6. Dallas Center-Grimes8-1596
7. Solon10-1319
8. Epworth, Western Dubuque9-2287
9. Clear Lake10-111NR
10. Glenwood9-288
Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Wahlert, Dubuque 6. Clear Creek-Amana 6. Washington 3. Mount Vernon 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1.¤
Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Boyden-Hull (10)10-01001
2. Dike-New Hartford9-1783
3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca11-1674
4. West Branch9-0565
5. Spirit Lake12-1502
6. Western Christian, Hull9-346T10
7. Des Moines Christian10-1407
8. Denver10-2356
9. OA-BCIG10-121T10
10. Pekin12-113NR
Others receiving votes: Roland-Story, Story City 9. North Fayette, Valley 8. Treynor 7. Aplington-Parkersburg 7. West Burlington 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Garner-HayfieldOVentura 3. Camanche 2. ACOGC1. Albia 1.¤
Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10)12-01001
2. Lake Mills11-0842
3. Martensdale-St. Marys9-0803
4. Easton Valley13-0634
5. Springville14-1625
6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars11-1496
7. St. Mary’s, Remsen10-1328
8. Montezuma11-223NR
9. Grand View Christian9-118T10
10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank8-2149
Others receiving votes: Wapello 9. Notre Dame, Burlington5. Keota 5. East Mills 4. New London 1. Lamoni 1.¤

