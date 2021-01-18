Iowa high school boys basketball rankings – 1-18-21

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
|Class 4A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Cedar Falls (8)
|7-0
|98
|1
|2. Waukee (2)
|4-1
|87
|T2
|3. Johnston
|3-1
|79
|4
|4. Ankeny Centennial
|6-1
|70
|5
|5. Valley, West Des Moines
|5-1
|56
|T2
|6. Iowa City Liberty
|3-0
|45
|6
|7. Dubuque, Hempstead
|6-2
|30
|10
|8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln
|7-3
|27
|9
|9. Des Moines, Hoover
|3-0
|14
|NR
|10. North Scott, Eldridge
|7-2
|12
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Southeast Polk 11. Davenport, North 7. Pleasant Valley 5. Indianola 4. Sioux City, East 4. Ottumwa 1.¤
|Class 3A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Pella (6)
|10-0
|93
|1
|2. Carroll (3)
|10-0
|88
|2
|3. Assumption, Davenport
|10-1
|74
|3
|4. Ballard (1)
|8-1
|67
|4
|5. Monticello
|10-0
|66
|5
|6. Dallas Center-Grimes
|8-1
|59
|6
|7. Solon
|10-1
|31
|9
|8. Epworth, Western Dubuque
|9-2
|28
|7
|9. Clear Lake
|10-1
|11
|NR
|10. Glenwood
|9-2
|8
|8
|Others receiving votes: Le Mars 7. Wahlert, Dubuque 6. Clear Creek-Amana 6. Washington 3. Mount Vernon 2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1.¤
|Class 2A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Boyden-Hull (10)
|10-0
|100
|1
|2. Dike-New Hartford
|9-1
|78
|3
|3. A-H-S-TW, Avoca
|11-1
|67
|4
|4. West Branch
|9-0
|56
|5
|5. Spirit Lake
|12-1
|50
|2
|6. Western Christian, Hull
|9-3
|46
|T10
|7. Des Moines Christian
|10-1
|40
|7
|8. Denver
|10-2
|35
|6
|9. OA-BCIG
|10-1
|21
|T10
|10. Pekin
|12-1
|13
|NR
|Others receiving votes: Roland-Story, Story City 9. North Fayette, Valley 8. Treynor 7. Aplington-Parkersburg 7. West Burlington 3. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 3. Garner-HayfieldOVentura 3. Camanche 2. ACOGC
|1. Albia 1.¤
|Class 1A
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. North Linn, Troy Mills (10)
|12-0
|100
|1
|2. Lake Mills
|11-0
|84
|2
|3. Martensdale-St. Marys
|9-0
|80
|3
|4. Easton Valley
|13-0
|63
|4
|5. Springville
|14-1
|62
|5
|6. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars
|11-1
|49
|6
|7. St. Mary’s, Remsen
|10-1
|32
|8
|8. Montezuma
|11-2
|23
|NR
|9. Grand View Christian
|9-1
|18
|T10
|10. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank
|8-2
|14
|9
|Others receiving votes: Wapello 9. Notre Dame, Burlington
|5. Keota 5. East Mills 4. New London 1. Lamoni 1.¤