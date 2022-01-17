The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (7) 7-1 109 1 2. Pleasant Valley (4) 10-0 103 2 3. Waukee Northwes 10-1 95 4 4. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 9-1 75 7 5. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 8-2 57 8 6. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 8-2 49 9 7. Cedar Falls (1) 7-2 41 10 8. Ankeny 8-2 28 NR (tie) Johnston 9-2 28 6 10. Sioux City, East 8-2 27 5

Others receiving votes: Iowa City, West 15. Valley, West Des Moines 10. Waterloo, West 9. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 6. Des Moines, Lincoln 6. Southeast Polk 2.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Fort Madison (4) 10-0 109 2 2. Harlan (6) 10-0 107 1 3. Humboldt (1) 11-0 83 5 4. Washington 10-1 82 3 5. Pella 10-2 66 6 6. Dallas Center-Grimes 7-2 61 4 7. Clear Creek-Amana (1) 9-1 51 8 8. Spencer 9-2 32 9 9. Decorah 10-1 19 NR 10. Central Clinton, De Witt 9-1 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 10. Dubuque Wahlert 9. Denison-Schleswig 8. Estherville Lincoln Central 6. Marion 3. Le Mars 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Central Lyon (6) 11-0 100 1 2. Van Meter (3) 11-0 99 2 3. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 10-1 81 3 4. Monticello (1) 12-0 72 T4 5. Western Christian, Hull 8-1 59 7 6. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1) 12-0 58 9 7. Boyden-Hull 10-1 56 8 8. Camanche 11-1 36 6 9. South Central Calhoun 10-1 27 T4 10. Williamsburg 11-2 11 10

Others receiving votes: Denver 10. Osage 9. Roland-Story, Story City 9. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Central Decatur, Leon 7. Jesup 6. Des Moines Christian 5. Clarion-Goldfield 4. Pella Christian 2. AC-GC 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Grand View Christian (9) 13-0 110 1 2. St. Mary’s, Remsen 12-0 95 2 3. North Linn, Troy Mills 11-1 78 3 4. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (2) 11-0 73 5 5. Lake Mills (1) 11-0 71 4 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 13-0 66 6 7. Martensdale-St. Marys 10-1 43 9 (tie) New London 9-0 43 8 9. Easton Valley 10-2 17 10 10. Newman Catholic, Mason City 10-1 15 7

Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg 14. Danville 9. Dunkerton 9. Janesville 7. WACO, Wayland 3. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 3. Newell-Fonda 3. Lynnville-Sully 1.