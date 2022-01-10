The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Ames (8)7-11161
2. Pleasant Valley (2)9-0913
3. Iowa City, West7-0827
4. Waukee Northwes9-1744
5. Sioux City, East (1)7-1715
6. Johnston9-1656
7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids8-16210
8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1)6-2462
9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy6-222NR
10. Cedar Falls (1)5-2218

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 20. Valley, West Des Moines 20. Waukee 14. Waterloo, West 9. Ankeny Centennial 2.

Class 3A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Harlan (8)9-01152
2. Fort Madison (1)9-01098
3. Washington9-1794
4. Dallas Center-Grimes (2)6-2611
5. Humboldt8-060NR
6. Pella (1)7-2559
7. Denison-Schleswig9-140NR
8. Clear Creek-Amana8-1396
9. Spencer8-237NR
10. Ballard8-3253

Others receiving votes: Decorah 18. Clear Lake 15. Estherville Lincoln Central 15. Waverly-Shell Rock 9. Hampton-Dumont 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. North Polk, Alleman 5. Dubuque Wahlert 5. Bondurant Farrar 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3. Le Mars 2. Marion 2. Nevada 2. Clarke, Osceola 1.

Class 2A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Central Lyon (3)10-01064
2. Van Meter (5)10-01021
3. Aplington-Parkersburg (1)9-1636
4. Monticello11-0557
(tie) South Central Calhoun10-055NR
6. Camanche (2)10-05410
7. Western Christian, Hull(1)8-1535
8. Boyden-Hull8-1409
9. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1)10-038NR
10. Williamsburg9-126NR

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 25. Denver 21. Des Moines Christian 13. Roland-Story, Story City 11. Pella Christian 9. Osage 9. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Jesup 6. Union, La Porte City 5. Central Decatur, Leon 5. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 4. Forest City 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Mediapolis 1.

Class 1A
RecordPtsPrv
1. Grand View Christian (7)12-01182
2. St. Mary’s, Remsen(1)10-0814
3. North Linn, Troy Mills (3)10-1781
4. Lake Mills10-0757
5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca(1)8-0716
6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck10-060NR
7. Newman Catholic, Mason City (1)10-0459
8. New London9-04210
9. Martensdale-St. Marys8-0395
10. Easton Valley8-1203

Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg 16. Janesville 16. Dunkerton 12. West Harrison, Mondamin 10. Newell-Fonda 8. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 6. Riceville 6. WACO, Wayland 4. North Mahaska, New Sharon 4. CAM, Anita 1. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 1. Danville 1. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1.