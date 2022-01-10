The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. Ames (8) 7-1 116 1 2. Pleasant Valley (2) 9-0 91 3 3. Iowa City, West 7-0 82 7 4. Waukee Northwes 9-1 74 4 5. Sioux City, East (1) 7-1 71 5 6. Johnston 9-1 65 6 7. Prairie, Cedar Rapids 8-1 62 10 8. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln (1) 6-2 46 2 9. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 6-2 22 NR 10. Cedar Falls (1) 5-2 21 8

Others receiving votes: Ankeny 20. Valley, West Des Moines 20. Waukee 14. Waterloo, West 9. Ankeny Centennial 2.

Class 3A Record Pts Prv 1. Harlan (8) 9-0 115 2 2. Fort Madison (1) 9-0 109 8 3. Washington 9-1 79 4 4. Dallas Center-Grimes (2) 6-2 61 1 5. Humboldt 8-0 60 NR 6. Pella (1) 7-2 55 9 7. Denison-Schleswig 9-1 40 NR 8. Clear Creek-Amana 8-1 39 6 9. Spencer 8-2 37 NR 10. Ballard 8-3 25 3

Others receiving votes: Decorah 18. Clear Lake 15. Estherville Lincoln Central 15. Waverly-Shell Rock 9. Hampton-Dumont 8. Central Clinton, De Witt 7. North Polk, Alleman 5. Dubuque Wahlert 5. Bondurant Farrar 3. Xavier, Cedar Rapids 3. Le Mars 2. Marion 2. Nevada 2. Clarke, Osceola 1.

Class 2A Record Pts Prv 1. Central Lyon (3) 10-0 106 4 2. Van Meter (5) 10-0 102 1 3. Aplington-Parkersburg (1) 9-1 63 6 4. Monticello 11-0 55 7 (tie) South Central Calhoun 10-0 55 NR 6. Camanche (2) 10-0 54 10 7. Western Christian, Hull (1) 8-1 53 5 8. Boyden-Hull 8-1 40 9 9. Mid-Prairie, Wellman (1) 10-0 38 NR 10. Williamsburg 9-1 26 NR

Others receiving votes: Clarion-Goldfield 25. Denver 21. Des Moines Christian 13. Roland-Story, Story City 11. Pella Christian 9. Osage 9. Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 8. Jesup 6. Union, La Porte City 5. Central Decatur, Leon 5. Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 4. Forest City 4. Unity Christian, Orange City 2. Mediapolis 1.

Class 1A Record Pts Prv 1. Grand View Christian (7) 12-0 118 2 2. St. Mary’s, Remsen (1) 10-0 81 4 3. North Linn, Troy Mills (3) 10-1 78 1 4. Lake Mills 10-0 75 7 5. A-H-S-TW, Avoca (1) 8-0 71 6 6. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 10-0 60 NR 7. Newman Catholic, Mason City (1) 10-0 45 9 8. New London 9-0 42 10 9. Martensdale-St. Marys 8-0 39 5 10. Easton Valley 8-1 20 3

Others receiving votes: Edgewood-Colesburg 16. Janesville 16. Dunkerton 12. West Harrison, Mondamin 10. Newell-Fonda 8. Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 6. Riceville 6. WACO, Wayland 4. North Mahaska, New Sharon 4. CAM, Anita 1. Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 1. Danville 1. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 1.